NEW BETHLEHEM – Redbank Valley High School has released the names of the students who have earned academic honors in the fourth quarter of the 2022-2023 school year.
SIXTH GRADE
High Honors
Abbey Altobelli, Ava Alwine, Kale Barnett, Adeline Barrett, Kaylee Boozer, Audra Christiaens, Jace Clowser, Earl Gemas, Heagen McCauley, Rylan McClelland, Ethan Minich, Christie Morris, Rebecca Sherry, Miranda Skursky, Cora Sturgeon, Dalton Traister and Michael Troup.
Honors
Sydnie Bowser, Gabe Clinger, Kyleigh Clinger, Keihin Davis, Charlie Faulk, Maelle Hook, Victoria Horner, Faith Kemp, Tayvin Kennedy, Parker Kennemuth, Maverick Kiehl, Aleah Kunselman and Jazmain McFarland.
Caine Monrean, Gavyn Pago, Adelynn Pence, Hadlee Rearick, Nico Rex, Aubrie Scovel, Trinidy Truckley and Leila Wert.
SEVENTH GRADE
High Honors
Colton Edmonds, Jarrett Gould, Sadie Magness, Madeliene McCauley, Christopher Pasekoff, Abigail Truitt and Kennedy White.
Honors
Cadence Adams, Drake Bish, Chloe Crissman, Hayden Darr, David Gilmore, Brayden Goodman, Kaylen Minich, Justace Morgan, Avery Ortz, Brody Ripple, Adalyn Rupp, Emma Shaffer, Dawson Smith, Ty Wile and Kendall Wilson.
EIGHTH GRADE
High Honors
Joseph Brisson, Elaina Carrico, Adelyn Hetrick, Emma Hetrick, Taylor Kifer, Carly Neiwswonger, Kaden Sturgeon, John Waldenville and Dallas Wiant.
Honors
Bailey Bowser, Marlee Carrier, John Deitz, Abraham DeSantis, Tate Fricko, Jonas Gourley, Jennessa Kemp, Riley Kerchinski, Cheyenne Kiehl, Addison Neiswonger, Macy Nicolli, Avia Powell, Rachel Shoemaker and Kayla Troup.
NINTH GRADE
High Honors
Nolan Barnett, Helena Barrett, Jaren Christiaens, MacKenzie Kundick, Shea Lufsey, Isaac Neiswonger and Ivy Ni.
Honors
Kimberlee Adams, Gavin Bish, Adyson Bond, Adeline Crawford, Mykenzi Downs, Brock George, Carson Gould, Ryan Hepler, Hunter Hetrick, Jaxon Huffman, Jordan McCauslin, James McFarland and Keira McGuire.
Maura Root, Wyatt Skinner, Jordan Smith, Titus Smith, Abigail Snyder, Braylon Wagner, Devon Weckerly, Quinn White and Braylee Yeany.
TENTH GRADE
High Honors
Isaac Gourley, Claire Hepler, Cadance Ingram, Taylor Ripple and Bailey Snyder.
Honors
Keaton Ammerman, Kira Bonanno, MacKenzie Foringer, Hayden Giles, Topanga Gilmore, Kate Grafton, Mylee Harmon, Breckin Minich, Broc Monrean, Ava Moore, Alaina Ortz, Hunter Reichard, Eva Wadding and Karter Wilson.
ELEVENTH GRADE
High Honors
Caden Adams, Lilliane Barnett, Isabelle Bond, Nevada Boyer, Donovan Calhoun, Mason Clouse, Owen Clouse, Nathan Draa, Christian Farster, Bree Ferringer, Claire Henry, Miles Hetrick, Marcus John and Robert Kephart.
Braxton Lee, Cole Lufsey, Jackson Minich, Shea Lee Minich, Emily Neiswonger, Kaeden Neiwsonger, MacKenna Rankin, Garrett Shaffer, Savannah Shick, Alexandra Shoemaker, Paiton Switzer, Emily Truitt and Cassidy Vickers.
Honors
EvaLynn Barrett, Lukas Booth, Samantha Bowser, Keira Carlson, Ty Carrier, Kloey Chestnut, Raegan George, Gavin Kerchinski, Mathew Kozma, Ethan McIntire, Ayla Nolan, Bethany Procious, David Sherbine, Marissa Shilling, Emma Taladay and Liliahna Wert.
TWELFTH GRADE
High Honors
Cole Bish, Paige Carlson, Brooklyn Edmonds, Abby Himes, David Horner, Nicholas Moore, Caylen Rearick, Trevor Rearick, Madison Smith, Cam Wagner and Collin Walters.
Honors
Kara Brink, Haley Brinker, Wyatt Bussard, Gabriel Carroll, Zane Coil, Brayden Delp, Samarie Dinger, Ethan Downs, Kayla Goodman, Owen Harmon, Emma Kemmer, Macey Lee, Jade McCauslin and McKayla McGuire.
Tate Minich, Josie Neiswonger, Jack Ni, KayLea Powell, Kinesis Ruffner, Carson Rupp, Colton Shick, Johnny Thomason, Trista Watkins and Cheyenne Wolfe.