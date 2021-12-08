NEW BETHLEHEM – Students in Gretchen Kunselman’s first grade class at Redbank Valley Primary School have written the following letters to Santa.
Dear Santa,
I think you are fun. Thank you so much for my presents last year. This year may I please have an iPad and a cell phone? Also, could you please bring my mom a new puppy? I have tried to be really good this year! I will leave milk and cookies for you and tomatoes for the reindeer. Merry Christmas!
— Cohen Franklin
Dear Santa,
I think you are great. Thank you so much for my presents last year. This year may I please have a Nintendo Switch Lite and a football? Also, could you please bring my mom a new pan? I have tried to be really good this year! I will leave milk and cookies for you and carrots for the reindeer. Merry Christmas!
— Cyan Brittenburg
Dear Santa,
I think you are special. Thank you so much for my presents last year. This year may I please have Pop Its and an iPad? Also, could you please bring my Grandma a new couch? I have tried to be really good this year! I will leave milk and cookies for you and lettuce for the reindeer. Merry Christmas!
— Ryker Bish
Dear Santa,
I think you are the best. Thank you so much for my presents last year. This year may I please have V-Bucks from Fortnite and Pop Its? Also, could you please bring my cousin Derrick a new house? I have tried to be really good this year! I will leave milk and cookies for you and carrots for the reindeer. Merry Christmas!
— Jayce Shick
Dear Santa,
I think you are fun. Thank you so much for my presents last year. This year may I please have a Transformer Pop It and a yo-yo? Also, could you please bring my friend Jackson a baby shark vacuum? I have tried to be really good this year! I will leave milk and cookies for you and carrots for the reindeer. Merry Christmas!
— Tristan Lee
Dear Santa,
I think you are awesome. Thank you so much for my presents last year. This year may I please have a Transformer Pop It and video games? Also, could you please bring my sister, Isabella, a baby doll? I have tried to be really good this year! I will leave milk and cookies for you and tomatoes for the reindeer. Merry Christmas!
— Trenton Livingston
Dear Santa,
I think you are amazing. Thank you so much for my presents last year. This year may I please have a Transformer Pop It and Paw Patrol Legos? Also, could you please bring my dad, Tim, a motorcycle? I have tried to be really good this year! I will leave milk and cookies for you and apples for the reindeer. Merry Christmas!
— Camdyn Schreckengost
Dear Santa,
I think you are fun. Thank you so much for my presents last year. This year may I please have an electric scooter and a Pop It? Also, could you please bring my cousin Ashlyn a Pop It? I have tried to be really good this year! I will leave milk and cookies for you and carrots for the reindeer. Merry Christmas!
— Ariella Clinger
Dear Santa,
I think you are the best. Thank you so much for my presents last year. This year may I please have a time machine toy and a Pokémon Box? Also, could you please bring my sister, Brielle, a SpongeBob Pop It? I have tried to be really good this year! I will leave milk and cookies for you and carrots for the reindeer. Merry Christmas!
— Braden Smith
Dear Santa,
I think you are the best. Thank you so much for my presents last year. This year may I please have a Pokémon and Legos? Also, could you please bring my niece, Emma, stuffed animals? I have tried to be really good this year! I will leave milk and cookies for you and apples for the reindeer. Merry Christmas!
— Adeline Johnston
Dear Santa,
I think you are fun. Thank you so much for my presents last year. This year may I please have a Pokémon and a Fortnite toy? Also, could you please bring my dad, Korban, a tractor? I have tried to be really good this year! I will leave milk and cookies for you and carrots for the reindeer. Merry Christmas!
— Kason Mohney
Dear Santa,
I think you are special. Thank you so much for my presents last year. This year may I please have an electric scooter and a Pokémon? Also, could you please bring my sister, Rollie, a baby doll? I have tried to be really good this year! I will leave milk and cookies for you and oats for the reindeer. Merry Christmas!
— Rylan Smith
Dear Santa,
I think you are amazing. Thank you so much for my presents last year. This year may I please have stuffed animals and a Pokémon? Also, could you please bring my sister, Allison, a LOL Doll? I have tried to be really good this year! I will leave milk and cookies for you and carrots for the reindeer. Merry Christmas!
— Sydney Kiehl
Dear Santa,
I think you are the best. Thank you so much for my presents last year. This year may I please have a yo-yo and a Pokémon? Also, could you please bring my aunt, Amy, a candle? I have tried to be really good this year! I will leave milk and cookies for you and carrots for the reindeer. Merry Christmas!
— Marley Bish
Dear Santa,
I think you are awesome. Thank you so much for my presents last year. This year may I please have an iPad and a Baby Alive Doll? Also, could you please bring my sister, Addie, those little square dragons on Etsy? I have tried to be really good this year! I will leave milk and cookies for you and carrots for the reindeer. Merry Christmas!
— Ellie Barrett
Dear Santa,
I think you are the best. Thank you so much for my presents last year. This year may I please have a hover board and a Pokémon? Also, could you please bring my sister, Emma, a baby doll? I have tried to be really good this year! I will leave milk and cookies for you and carrots for the reindeer. Merry Christmas!
— Jace Troup
Dear Santa,
I think you are special. Thank you so much for my presents last year. This year may I please have stuffed animals and a Pokemon? Also, could you please bring my mom, Lauren, a new candle? I have tried to be really good this year! I will leave milk and cookies for you and carrots for the reindeer. Merry Christmas!
— Piper Bayuk