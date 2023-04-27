CLARION – Fifteen high school seniors from five Clarion County school districts were recognized on April 19 for their participation in the Clarion County Youth Council (CCYC) at the final meeting of the year.
With most students participating for at least two years in the program, these students have volunteered their time and energy for positive messages and awareness over the past several years. Each senior received a certificate of participation, a $5 gift card (funds donated by various community members), and a McDonald’s coupon donated by Main Street McDonalds.
CCYC, a student leadership program that focuses on project planning and service, is for students in grades 8-12 who participate on a volunteer basis. Each group is led by an advisor at their school district who helps guide and direct as needed, but lets the students mostly plan and complete the projects.
Over their years of participation, students have had the opportunity to hear about different aspects of leadership, been shown data related to areas of concern in the county, and have noticed issues affecting their peers in their own communities. Using the tools and skills learned through the CCYC program and their schools, these students have focused their talents and abilities to draw awareness to many of these issues, such as poverty, drug abuse, underage drinking and community cleanups. In the 2022-2023 school year, the students focused on the issue of substance abuse and did what they could to improve their school environments with positivity and kindness. Working as a team with other students from their schools, they have worked to have their voices heard in their schools and communities.
During the 2022-2023 school year, more than 50 students had the privilege of being led by Joe Markiewicz, a motivational speaker, senior consultant and national youth trainer for Building Stronger Communities who pushed the students to observe data, set goals, and reach for the best in their projects.
This program is a part of the Clarion County Family Net collaborative board and was financially sponsored this year by the Armstrong, Indiana, Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission; Clarion County Mental Health; and the Foxburg Sportsmans Club. Additionally, the program is supported by Community Action Inc., PASSAGES, Center for Community Resources, community volunteers and Clarion County’s Promise Inc. Trinity Point Church of God and the Knox United Methodist churches allow the group to use their facilities.
The Clarion County Youth Council is a service-oriented leadership program for students in all county school districts. For more information, contact Amanda Cserr at Clarion County’s Promise at (814) 223-1590.