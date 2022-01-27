KITTANNING – Tourism-related businesses and organizations in Armstrong County are offered a free listing in Experience Armstrong’s 2022 Armstrong County Visitors Guide.
Those receiving the listing will also have a dedicated listing on Experience Armstrong’s website, which will include a link to their website.
The categories for this year’s guide are as follows: Agritourism, Arts & Culture, Attractions & Entertainment, Community Resources (Economic Development, Education, Financial, Library, Medical, Printing/Shipping, Wellness), Conference & Banquet Facilities, Festivals & Events, Food & Beverage, History, Hotels, B&Bs & Campgrounds, Hunting, Fishing & Conservation, Outdoor Adventure, Shopping, and Sports.
Any business or organization which falls within one or more of those categories can fill out the form on Experience Armstrong’s website by Feb. 4. It can be found at: armstrongcounty.com/2022-visitors-guide-listing/. The form is also available as a PDF by emailing info@armstrongcounty.com. If printed, it should be sent to info@armstrongcounty.com or mailed to: Experience Armstrong Inc., 125 Market St., Ste 2, Kittanning, PA 16201.
Tourism-related businesses and organizations can also become a member of Experience Armstrong. Benefits include event and specials promotion on the group’s website, social media and newsletters; inclusion in itineraries and blogs on the group’s website; representation at the Experience Armstrong Welcome Center and events; networking and educational opportunities; and more. For more information, email info@armstrongcounty.com.
The 2022 tourism guides will be available for distribution mid-March. This 48-page full-color guide will be distributed at the Welcome Center in Kittanning, Pennsylvania Welcome Centers, other tourist bureaus, convention centers, and visitor centers statewide and regionally, area restaurants and businesses, and local events throughout the year. The guide will also be mailed by request and will be available online.