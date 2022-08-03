ALCOLA – The 2022 edition of the Clarion County Fair is in the books, but organizers don’t have a lot of time to rest on their laurels, not with a pair of fair-related events coming up over the next few months.

“It was a successful week,” fair board president Josh Minich said of the seven-day event that wrapped up Saturday, July 30, at Redbank Valley Municipal Park in Alcola. “Everything went great.”

