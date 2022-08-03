ALCOLA – The 2022 edition of the Clarion County Fair is in the books, but organizers don’t have a lot of time to rest on their laurels, not with a pair of fair-related events coming up over the next few months.
“It was a successful week,” fair board president Josh Minich said of the seven-day event that wrapped up Saturday, July 30, at Redbank Valley Municipal Park in Alcola. “Everything went great.”
Enjoying nice weather for most of the week, Minich said attendance was above average for the week, and the number of people coming through the gates was higher each day this year than last year.
Minich said it was great to see the vendor areas filled up this year with more booths, and he pointed to the addition of the new indoor exhibitor space near the grandstand that was completed just before the start of the fair.
The fair’s nightly shows and the daily free shows on the grounds were popular this year, Minich said, with lots of positive comments coming in to fair organizers.
He singled out the amateur drag racing event, which was the big show Monday, July 25, saying that it was so popular with participants, that it continued well into the night.
“The kids were still smiling at 1 a.m.,” he recounted.
Minich also said the 4-H Livestock Sale also went well in its open area barn setting, with several records broken this year in relation to animal pricing.
“We want to thank all our committees, all our volunteers and everyone who makes the fair happen each year,” he said. “We thank the many sponsors who support the fair and make it possible.”
Minich said fair organizers are not ready to make any announcements about next year’s fair, but said planning has already begun.
“We’re moving forward already — starting to plan for next year,” he said.
Part of that planning is seeking input on this year’s fair from attendees, as well as ideas for shows and improvements moving forward. He said ideas can be sent to the fair via its website and Facebook page.
“We also are hoping to continue to make improvements to the grounds,” Minich said, adding that the fair works with the park to make renovations and improvements throughout the year.
He also explained the fair has already begun talks with Tropical Amusements, which provides the fair’s carnival and midway, about bringing in more rides and new rides next year.
But next year’s fair isn’t the only event being planned, as the fair’s annual Gun Raffle will be held at the park on Saturday, Sept. 24. Registration begins at 2:30 p.m., with dinner starting at 3 p.m. and the prize drawings getting underway at 4 p.m.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at A-Plus in New Bethlehem, Knox Country Farm Supply, Palmer’s Country Store, Mayport Gas, Sportsman’s Outfitters, Hetricks Farm Supply and First United National Bank in New Bethlehem.
Minich said the fair is also gearing up for a new event this autumn — the Fall Brawl “cleanup” demolition derby at the park on Saturday, Oct. 15.
He said that anyone with demo derby cars left over from this summer’s events, as well as anyone working on cars, will be welcome to take part in the new derby. Additional details will be forthcoming.
As fairgoers reflect on the recent summertime fun, Minich encouraged everyone to start looking now at the fair’s premium book online to find a category that they can enter in the many home and garden competitions at next year’s fair.
“Find something that suits you,” he said, noting that it isn’t all about baking a cake or growing vegetables. “There’s a Lego category, there’s photography — there’s something for everyone.”
He noted that participants can walk away with prize ribbons, cash prizes and sometimes even a chance to advance to statewide competitions.
“Start thinking about that for next year,” he said.