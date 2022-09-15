NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley turned a shade of purple last week as the Clarion County Coalition for Suicide Prevention held its annual Suicide Awareness Walk in New Bethlehem on Thursday, Sept. 8.

With many wearing purple shirts, a large group gathered at Gumtown Park for a short program before walking en mass along Water and Broad streets to bring awareness to a public health issue that is too often not talked about.

