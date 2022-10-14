Kevin Hines, who in September 2000 obeyed voices he heard within his mind to jump from the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, today is a suicide prevention activist. Butler County Community College will host Hines for two free public lectures about his survival and newfound hope at 2 p.m. and at 6 p.m. Oct. 17 in the Succop Theater on BC3’s main campus in Butler Township. Seating is limited. RSVP at bc3.edu/kevin