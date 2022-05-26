CLARION – The LOCAL Clarion County, a recently formed business incubator, will kick-off its first Summer Fest the opening weekend of June with Clarion’s Big Outdoor Festival, June 3-4.
Taking place along Main Street, as well as on the river and trails surrounding Clarion, the Big Outdoor Festival is planned to be a mix of shopping, outdoor activities, music and brewery crawls.
“Clarion Summer Fest will take place the first weekend of every month — June, July and August — and the outdoor festival is our first event,” said Nancy Hanna, The LOCAL founder and Summer Fest organizer.
Describing the upcoming Big Outdoor Festival, Hanna continued, “We are partnering pop-ups [shops] with other activities. Music attracts people, so we’re doing concerts [as part of the brewery crawl]. The outdoors is on everybody’s list of how to encourage and improve tourism in Clarion, it gives people a reason to come to this area.”
Funded in part by a grant from Clarion’s Blueprint Committee, the event starts Friday morning, June 3, with a hike on The Loop trail near Clarion University. In the evening, a brewery crawl and nighttime bike ride along the Route 66 trail are on the docket.
Saturday, June 4, is chock full of activities, beginning with a competitive bike race. Various other outdoor activities are scheduled throughout the morning — kayaking on the river, a walk around The Loop trail, three- and six-mile hikes along the North Country Trail, and a guided children’s hike.
Cyclists can register for the morning race at www.rail66tt.com/. Free kayaking is being offered by Go Paddle (www.gopaddlepa.com/). The children’s guided nature hike on the North Country Trail is limited to 25 participants, with registration available by calling (814) 229-1271.
Pop-up shops will be along Main Street from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Two concerts, one at a brewery and another on Sixth Avenue, are scheduled for late afternoon/early evening. A brewery crawl will take place again that night.
A self-described “boomer boomerang,” Hanna returned to Clarion after leaving in her 20s. Now retired, she has lived in Virginia, Texas, and, for the past 20 years, Chicago. Finding Main Street to be fairly quiet upon her return, she started The LOCAL to bring fun to Clarion and give people a reason to visit town.
“The whole seed of the idea was to enliven Main Street in Clarion,” she explained. “It was looking pretty quiet. It was like a bear who had hibernated and a lot of shops had closed; there were not as many stores.”
“[The LOCAL] is about small towns and how you can reinvent. I think COVID gave us a really good opportunity. A lot of things flattened, but that created new spaces for new ideas.”
Hanna tested her idea of hosting pop-up shops last August during the United Way’s annual Clarion River Jam Bluegrass Festival, which was, for the first time, held outdoors. Seventeen pop-ups came to Clarion and were, according to Hanna, well received and generated excitement downtown.
Based on last summer’s trial run, pop-up shops were included for this year’s inaugural event. Hanna expects between 15 and 20 shops, each highlighting the work of a local artisan or food offered by entrepreneurial, home-based businesses.
Reported Hanna, “They’re going to pop-up in front of businesses on Main Street. They’ll pop-up in front of stores, some empty spaces; any place that has an overhang, a big awning. They’re creating products, everything from homemade ceramics, jewelry, scented candles. There’s a whole variety.”
Also featured during the weekend are outdoor events designed for a range of enthusiasts and explorers.
“We’re really excited about the point-to-point [bike] race; that’s for competitive bikers, it’s a time trial. Then we have more gentle things,” reported Hanna. “The Clarion Chapter of the North Country Trail Association and Route 66 [Committee] have worked so hard to maintain these trails. People can walk the trails, take longer or shorter walks. There’s a kid’s nature walk, they’re going to have people explaining about the forest. People can experience kayaking on the river for free.”
Three Clarion-area breweries are also fully on board, offering concerts, prizes and various incentives throughout the festival.
Though the brainchild of Hanna, the success of The LOCAL and its planned summertime activities is dependent on the work of volunteers.
Relayed Hanna, “The LOCAL is a volunteer organization that is looking for people to say, ‘let me help a little bit.’ It’s ‘what can you do,’ ‘how can you be a part of it,’ ‘what little part can you play.’
“We need to spend less energy on the negative things and turn it into how to make things more positive. Whatever issue is bugging you, try to think about something positive you can do instead of being stuck in ‘they should be doing.’”
The LOCAL is planning a Celebrate Hometown Festival the first weekend of July (July 1-3) and an Art & Music Festival the first weekend of August (Aug. 5-7).
Ultimately Hanna hopes The LOCAL’s efforts brings people together.
“People need a reason to get together, they need a reason to laugh,” Hanna said. “We need to get out and show life in our towns, show support for Main Streets. This is about families. This is about all ages getting out and having some fun. We need that right now.”
A complete schedule of events for the Big Outdoor Festival can be found on The LOCAL Clarion County Facebook page at www.facebook.com/thelocalclarioncounty. Schedules may also be obtained and individuals can volunteer by emailing The LOCAL at thelocalclarioncounty@gmail.com.