COOKSBURG – The following programs have been announced for July and August at Cook Forest State Park:
• Saturday, July 9 at 10 a.m. — “Sensory Trail Dedication.” Meet at the Sensory Trail trailhead, located at the end of the access road to the water tower on the hill above the Sawmill Center for the Arts, for the renaming of the Paved Trail to the Sensory Trail. The Friends of Cook Forest and park staff have been busy over the last two years developing interpretive signage for the blind and physically disabled along this recently resurfaced quarter-mile loop paved trail.
• Friday, July 22 at 8 a.m. — “Clarion River Boating Program: Arroyo Bridge-Irwin Run.” Join this interpretive guided float down the National Wild & Scenic Clarion River from Arroyo Bridge to Irwin Run. This section of river is rich in local history, and also contains the most challenging set of rapids on the river, “THE X,Y,Z.” Participants will pass remnants of the Arroyo Tannery and have lunch along the abandoned Clarion River Railway near the Lilly Pond. This is a true wilderness experience. Only experienced boaters are permitted. Meet at the Park Office to drive to the starting point. Lunch and boats provided to those who register by July 19 by contacting the Park Office at (814) 744-8407 or cookforestsp@pa.gov. Registration limited to 10 boats. The cost is $50 per boat. Prior Cook Forest kayak training participants receive a 50 percent discount.
• Saturday, July 23 at 10 a.m. — “Friends of Cook Forest Series: Basics of Orienteering.” Ever get lost in Cook Forest? Can you find north? What if it’s dark or you don’t have a map? Meet at the Nuthole Pavilion, located at the entrance to Ridge Camp, to learn the basics of orienteering with instructor Roger Mazzarella. Participants will be sent on a short scavenger hunt at the end of the class to test their new skills. Some compasses will be available, but participants are encouraged to bring their own. The program is for those age 12 or older.
• Monday, July 25 at 5:30 p.m. — “Family Fishing Program.” The Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission will offer its Family Fishing Program for families with little or no fishing experience. Participants learn basic fishing skills and to practice those skills while fishing during the program. The program is open to all ages, including children ages five and older. Those under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The program is free and all equipment is provided. No fishing license is required. Meet at the Children’s Fishing Pond behind the Park Office. Families must pre-register at www.register-ed.com/events/view/183788.
• Thursday, July 28 at 8 p.m. — “Facts & Fun About Bats.” Join park intern, Laryssa Bauer, at the Ridge Camp Park Amphitheater to learn about Pennsylvania bats. The event will involve up-and-moving games for the young and young at heart. Bring a chair or blanket. Rain location will be at the Nuthole Pavilion.
• Saturday, July 30 at 10 a.m. — “Walk with Friends: Old Logging Road-Rhododendron Trail.” Join Friends of Cook Forest for a guided hike in the Forest Cathedral. Meet at the Log Cabin Environmental Classroom and car pool to the starting point to walk a two-mile loop of the Old Logging Road and the Rhododendron Trail. Participants will see spectacular old growth trees, hopefully hear thrushes and warblers, talk about some local history and discuss invasive plants to be seen along the way.
• Friday, Aug. 5 at 8 a.m. — “Clarion River Boating Program: Spring Creek-Heath Pump Station.” Join this interpretive guided float down the National Wild and Scenic Clarion River from Spring Creek to Heath Pump Station. Participants will learn about the lumber and wood chemical industry at Halton, float past remnants of one of the largest lumber mills on the Clarion at Pine Rapid, and take a one-mile hike up one of the drainages along the way to view unique rock formations. Fishing is excellent. Only experienced boaters are permitted. Meet at the Park Office to drive to the starting point. Lunch and boats provided to those who register by Aug. 2 by contacting the Park Office at (814) 744-8407 or cookforestsp@pa.gov. Registration limited to 10 boats. The cost is $50 per boat. Prior Cook Forest kayak training participants receive a 50 percent discount.
• Saturday, Aug. 6 at noon — “Snorkeling on the Clarion.” Bring mask and snorkels to the Park Office to search the river for aquatic insects and fish. This is a great opportunity to see fish and macros up close and undisturbed in their natural habitat.
• Friday, Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. — “Kayaking 201.” Meet at the Park Office for an advanced skill level kayaking class. Bring swimsuits, sturdy river sneakers, a change of clothes, lunch, snack and water. Boats and all necessary kayaking gear are provided. The program is designed to integrate skills learned in ACA’s Introduction to Kayaking, including T-Rescues, Self Recovery and Buddy Assists. Participants must pre-register by Aug. 9 by contacting Dale Luthringer at (814) 744-8475. The course is limited to eight participants, and no children under 12 years old. Minors must be with a participating adult. This course can be used as a pre-requisite to Kayaking 301 and to justify skill level requisites for future wilderness boating programs. Participants who successfully complete Intro to Kayaking, 201 or 301 classes qualify for a 50 percent discount on future boating programs.
• Friday, Aug. 12 at 9 p.m. — “Friends of Cook Forest: Meteor Shower & Stargazing.” Meet at the Ridge Camp Park Amphitheater to learn about the constellations and watch the Perseid Meteors put on their annual show. Attendees should bring a chair and flashlight, and are urged to download one of the following free apps, SKYVIEW or NIGHT SKY, on their cell phones. The rain or heavy cloud cover date is Saturday, Aug. 13 at 9 p.m.