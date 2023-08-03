COOKSBURG – The following programs are planned in the coming weeks at Cook Forest State Park:
• Saturday, Aug. 5 at 8 a.m. — “Discovering Unique Attributes of Our Local Creeks.” There are incredible places to explore along the Clarion and Allegheny river watersheds that hold wonderful scenic beauty, historic archaeological sites and seldom viewed animals. Participants will leave promptly at the Park Office to car-pool to some of these areas. The group will be taking long, energetic, difficult hikes through often steep, muddy, weedy, off-trail terrain into some of these hard to reach, but rewarding places. Things to possibly see along the way include huge conglomerate boulders, scenic vistas, rock outcrops and seldom seen herps. Participants must be in excellent physical shape to attempt this program, and should bring good hiking boots, a walking stick, lunch and plenty of water.
• Friday, Aug. 11 at 1 p.m. — “Fire Tower/Seneca Point Historical Tour.” Bring binoculars and meet at the Fire Tower Parking Lot for a historical interpretive tour of the Fire Tower and Seneca Point by DCNR conservation volunteer, Greg Burns. Learn about local logging history, observe Indian sign, and take in the breathtaking view from the top of the Fire Tower.
• Friday, Aug. 11 at 9 p.m. — “Friends of Cook Forest: Meteor Shower & Stargazing.” Meet at the Ridge Camp Park Amphitheater to learn about the constellations and watch the Perseid Meteors put on their annual show. Attendees should bring a chair and flashlight, and are urged to download the free app, SKYVIEW, on their cell phones. Rain or heavy cloud cover date is Saturday, Aug. 12 at 9 p.m.
• Saturday, Aug. 12 at 11 a.m. — “River Critters.” Bring river sneakers, swimsuits and snorkels to the River Cabins playground parking lot where participants will drive to local streams and rivers to search for and identify hard to find underwater creatures. Various species of fish, mussels, snakes and salamanders often make an appearance. Children must be with a participating adult.
• Friday, Aug. 18 at 8:30 a.m. — “Clarion River Boating Program: Portland Mills-Arroyo.” Cook Forest State Park will be conducting a six-mile interpretive paddling program from Portland Mills to Arroyo Bridge for experienced canoeists/kayakers only. This section of river is rich in local history. Participants will pass evidence of the old log booms and mills at Portland Mills as well as bridge remnants of the Clarion River Railway. Come see where John Cobb’s mill was located before he was flooded out at Beech Bottom. Bald eagles and osprey often make an appearance in this secluded wilderness section of the National Wild and Scenic Clarion River. The group will meet promptly at the Park Office and car-pool to the starting point up-river. Participants should pack water, protective footwear, rain gear and a change of clothes. The cost is $40 per boat. Boats are provided to those who register by Aug. 14. Pre-registration is required by contacting the Park Office at (814) 744-8407. The program is limited to 10 boats. Prior Cook Forest kayak training participants receive a 50 percent discount.
• Saturday, Aug. 19 at noon — “Snorkeling the Clarion.” Bring mask and snorkels to the River Cabins playground parking lot to search the river for aquatic insects and fish. This is a great opportunity to see fish and bugs up close and undisturbed in their natural habitat. Children must be with participating adult.
• Friday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. — “Leap Into Herpetology: Intro to Reptiles and Amphibians of Pennsylvania.” Join local naturalist April Claus at the Nuthole Pavilion, located at the entrance to Ridge Camp, for an introduction to things that creep, swim and slither in the diverse habitats at Cook Forest State Park. April will show you the differences between native “herp” species using live species, touchable models, turtle shells and other educational materials. Learn how to identify frogs and toads by their call. Appropriate for children ages 7 and up. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
• Saturday, Aug. 26 at 9 a.m. — “Explore Clarion River Lands: Highland Drive Old Growth Area.” Meet at the Park Office to car-pool to a challenging off-trail hike to the seldom seen Highland Drive Old Growth Area. This small seven-acre stand of ancient trees lies on a steep boulder slope along the Clarion River. Its origin is mysterious in that all areas around it are young forest. Choice hemlocks here likely surpass 300 years of age, with select black birch and chestnut oak to 200. This challenging three-mile hike is not for the physically unfit.
• Friday, Sept. 1 at 8:30 a.m. — “Clarion River Boating Program: Arroyo Bridge-Spring Creek.” Cook Forest State Park will conduct a 5.4-mile interpretive guided float down the National Wild and Scenic Clarion River from Arroyo Bridge to Spring Creek. This section of river is rich in local history and contains the most challenging set of rapids on the river, “THE X,Y,Z.” Participants will pass remnants of the Arroyo Tannery and have lunch along the abandoned Clarion River Railway near the Lilly Pond. This is a true wilderness experience. Fishing is excellent. Only experienced boaters are permitted. Meet at the Park Office to drive to the starting point. Boats are provided to those who register by Aug. 28 by contacting the Park Office at (814) 744-8407. Registration is limited to 10 boats. The cost is $40 per boat. Prior Cook Forest kayak training participants receive a 50 percent discount.
• Saturday, Sept. 2 at 3 p.m. — “A Walk Through the Forest Cathedral.” Meet at the Log Cabin Inn Environmental Learning Classroom for an interpretive hike into the Forest Cathedral, a registered National Natural Landmark. Learn how to identify old growth forest characteristics and observe different types of environmental disturbance that are an integral part of old growth forest ecosystems.
• Saturday, Sept. 2 at 8 p.m. — “A Virtual Tour of Cook Forest.” Bring chairs and blankets to the Ridge Camp Park Amphitheater for an evening virtual tour that will bring back many memories and help make new ones.
• Sunday, Sept. 3 at 11:30 a.m. — “Fire Tower/Seneca Point Historical Tour.” Bring binoculars and meet at the Fire Tower Parking Lot for a historical interpretive tour of the Fire Tower and Seneca Point. Learn about local logging history, observe Indian sign, and take in the breathtaking view from the top of the Fire Tower.
• Saturday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. — “Friends of Cook Forest Series: Forest Therapy Walk.” Meet at the Park Office for a guided forest therapy walk conducted by Charlie Yuill, certified forest therapy guide of Forest Awakenings. Guided forest walks promote health and well being by helping us slow down and connect with the natural world. Join the Friends for a quiet amble with time for personal exploration and sharing observations. The program is free, but registration is required by calling Park Office at (814) 744-8407. The group is limited to 20 participants.