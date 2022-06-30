Have you joined us for any of our Summer Reading programs yet this season at Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library?
We’d like to say thanks to everyone who enjoyed coming out to the Sligo Union COG Pool this past Tuesday for a day of free swimming for the kids, courtesy of Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library! Also, a big thank you to the kids and parents/caregivers that joined us last week for our Teddy Bear Beach Party for a story, craft and snack.
Check out what’s still to come!
• July 10: Free Outdoor Summer Carnival. Last year’s carnival was such a hit, we’re bringing it back! Join us from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Rimersburg Veterans Park for fun games, face painting, prizes, a bounce house and a snack for all kids!
• July 19: Mahoning Dam. We’re teaming up with Redbank Valley Public Library for this fun event! Meet us at 145 Dam Site Road, New Bethlehem. We will all gather at the Dam Site/Outflow area at 10 a.m. We’ll have a snack and drink, tell you all about the dam and the fun things to do there. There are playgrounds, pavilions, hiking trails and more!
• July 25: Art Show. The library has additional registration forms for children who would like to enter the art show if they happened to have misplaced the packets the library handed out to the school. First, second and third place prizes will be awarded.
• Aug. 2: Pittsburgh Zoo. Join us along with Redbank Valley Public Library for a trip to the zoo! Meet at Redbank Valley High School at 8:30 a.m. and we will travel via school bus to the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium. Registration is required and space is limited to 25 participants. One parent or guardian must accompany child(ren). Due to limitations, only two adults per family group are allowed. A sack lunch will be provided. Register by contacting Miss Kelly at (814) 473-3800, email at eccleslesherprogramming@gmail.com, or by messaging the library on Facebook or Instagram.
• Aug. 9: Sundae Party. Do you like ice cream? We will be having all kinds of ice cream fun with different flavors of ice cream and toppings for you to choose from. We will also be drawing our Grand Prize Winner at this event! This starts at 6 p.m. at the library.
By attending these events, you will be entered into our drawing for the summer’s grand prize, an XBox Series S and a 90-day Ultimate Game Pass!
Other ways to enter the drawing:
1. Check out a book at the library. It has to be you (it can be on a parent’s card). Books must be returned to the library on time. One entry per check-out per day.
2. Visit one of the places on the Water Adventures page, take a picture of yourself there and send it to me along with your name, age, where you are and what you thought of the adventure.
3. Come to one of the “special” days at the library: Mondays: Block Party, come build something with one of our many block sets. Thursdays: Story Time for the littles (pre-kindergarden through second grade). Come in at 1 p.m. and hear Miss Kelly read a story and enjoy a take home craft! Fridays: Come into the library and make some art. Paint, color, draw and more with our many art supplies. We will have some sidewalk chalk outside for you to make our sidewalk and wall colorful!
•
Upcoming CareerLink Events:
• Monday, July 11 at noon — PA CareerLink & WIOA Program Overview. The purpose of this workshop is to hear an overview of all the services offered through the PA CareerLink, including the WIOA Program and its eligibility requirements.
• Monday, July 25 at noon — Pre-Employment Tests & Application Follow-Up. The purpose of this workshop is to review the types of pre-employment tests you may encounter when submitting applications, as well as application follow-up best practices.
• Monday, Aug. 8 at noon — Stress Management. The purpose of this workshop is to learn short-term and long-term techniques to deal with stress, create more peaceful environments, and calm your life.
• Monday, Aug. 22 at noon — Mastering the PA CareerLink Website. The purpose of this workshop is to learn to easily access and understand the most useful parts of the PA CareerLink site to complete a successful job search. Basic computer skills necessary to navigate this process will also be covered.
To register for any of these events, please contact Dani at (814) 272-4020, call or text (814) 678-5065 or email danielle.ditz@nwpacareerlink.org.
•
Goodreads Eccles-Lesher – On the Same Page Book Club: July’s Book Discussion is “I’ll be Gone in the Dark” by Michelle McNamara.
The masterful true crime account of the Golden State Killer — the serial rapist turned murderer who terrorized California for over a decade — from the late Michelle McNamara, “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” offers a unique snapshot of suburban West Coast America in the 1980s, and a chilling account of the wreckage left behind by a criminal mastermind. It is also a portrait of one woman’s obsession and her unflagging pursuit of the truth, three decades later, in spite of the personal cost. Updated with material that takes in the extraordinary events that followed its initial publication, Michelle McNamara’s first and last book is a contemporary classic — humane, haunting and heroic.
This discussion will be held at 10 a.m. before the library opens. Please come to the front door and knock to be let in.
•
Teaming Up with the Rimersburg Senior Center — Miss Kelly will be back at the Senior Center on Monday, July 18 at 10 a.m. to present her Three Billy Goats Gruff program which will include a talk about the story as well as a related activity. Come join in that morning for a different spin on this classic!
•
2022 First Quarter Memorials
• In memory of Niki Wilson Young, given by John and Sandy Traister, “The Year of Cozy: 125 Recipes, Crafts, and Other Homemade Adventures” by Adrianna Adarme.
• In memory of Edward H. Campbell Jr., given by Geraldine Priester, “Whole House Repair Guide: Over 300 Step-by-Step Repairs” by Editors of Family Handyman, and “Ultimate Guide: Plumbing (Updated, 5th Edition)” by Editors of Creative Homeowner.
• In memory of Niki Young, given by Larry and Diane Baughman, “Low-Mess Crafts for Kids: 72 Projects to Create Your Own Magical Worlds” by Debbie Chapman, “Fun and Easy Crafting with Recycled Materials: 60 Cool Projects that Reimagine Paper Rolls, Egg Cartons, Jars and More!” by Kimberly McLeod, and “Wise Craft: Turning Thrift Store Finds, Fabric Snaps, and Natural Objects into Stuff You Love” by Blair Stocker.
• In memory of Jean Morris, given by Butler Two-Steppers, “High Stakes” by Danielle Steel.
• In memory of Tom Steele, given by United Methodist Church Flock Sunday School Class, “Run, Rose, Run: A Novel” by James Patterson and Dolly Parton.
• In memory of Alda Jane Lerch, given by Mike and Margaret Graham, “Perilous Trust” by Barbara Freethy.