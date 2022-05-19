Thanks to donations from state Rep. Donna Oberlander’s office, Burns & Burns Insurance, Shirey Overhead Doors, Baker Street Church of God, our patrons, and our Friends of the Library group, the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library was able to purchase three new Windows computers from TechReady Professionals of New Bethlehem.
We’d like to thank Gordon Barrows for coming and installing the machines, walking us through the process, and making the process incredibly easy.
These three computers are available for public use and offer Microsoft Office applications, internet, printing and other programs. Thank you to everyone who helped make it possible to acquire this new equipment for our library patrons!
•
Summer is coming up fast! We’re gearing up for Summer Reading here at Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library with a great lineup of activities for the next couple of months!
This summer’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities,” and even though we don’t have oceans in our area, we’re putting together some fun events that will have you enjoying and appreciating our local waterways.
We’ll be bringing back some well-liked activities from last summer and introducing a few new events! We’re bringing back a reading contest for pre-kindergarten through sixth grade, and the prize is a Kindle Fire Kids Edition! Children must register for this by filling out a form to receive a Summer Reading packet to track their progress. Sign up the week of June 6 and the contest begins the following week on June 13.
We also have a grand prize for the summer overall — an XBox Series S with a 30 Day Ultimate Game Pass, which children can earn entries for in several ways: Attend summer events, check out books, visit one of the places on the Water Adventures page (find out more about that soon!), or visit the library on a “special” day which includes Monday Block Party days, Thursday Storytime for Pre-K through second grade, or Fridays when we have lots of art options available!
Stop in to the library for more information, or contact Miss Kelly at (814) 473-3800 or by email at eccleslesherprogramming@gmail.com. She can also be reached by messaging the library on Facebook or Instagram.
•
Upcoming CareerLink Events:
• Monday, June 13 at noon: Cover Letters. The purpose of this workshop is to learn the basics of creating a cover letter to attach to your resume.
• Monday, June 27 at noon: Job Upskilling and Reskilling. The purpose of this workshop is to gain strategies to improve skills, determine if you should upskill or reskill, and describe different ways to increase your skill set.
To register for any of these events, contact Dani at (814) 272-4020, call or textTTY at (814) 678-5065, or email danielle.ditz@nwpacareerlink.org.
•
We’d like to thank the Rimersburg Senior Center for having Miss Kelly out to put on a program and also thank everyone who came out last Monday to participate in “The Three Little Pigs” activity. She will be back on Wednesday, June 1, for “The Three Billy Goats Gruff” to talk about the story and do a related activity. Check back throughout May for more details!
•
A Novel Idea Book Club: Thursday, May 19, 5 p.m. — “Hour of the Witch” by Chris Bohjalian, a historical fiction novel set in Boston in the 1600s.
“A young Puritan woman — faithful, resourceful, but afraid of the demons that dog her soul — plots her escape from a violent marriage in this riveting and propulsive novel of historical suspense.” — Barnes & Noble.
Join us for a discussion on this novel that fits in multiple genres (Historical Fiction, Thriller, Mystery, Suspense, Psychological thriller, Romance novel, Domestic Fiction).
•
Goodreads Eccles-Lesher — On the Same Page Book Club. The title picked for the month of June discussion is “The Alice Network” by Kate Quinn.
Check out this synopsis from Amazon: In this enthralling novel from New York Times bestselling author Kate Quinn, two women — a female spy recruited to the real-life Alice Network in France during World War I and an unconventional American socialite searching for her cousin in 1947 — are brought together in a mesmerizing story of courage and redemption. 1947 — In the chaotic aftermath of World War II, American college girl Charlie St. Clair is pregnant, unmarried, and on the verge of being thrown out of her very proper family. She’s also nursing a desperate hope that her beloved cousin Rose, who disappeared in Nazi-occupied France during the war, might still be alive. So when Charlie’s parents banish her to Europe to have her “little problem” taken care of, Charlie breaks free and heads to London, determined to find out what happened to the cousin she loves like a sister. 1915 — A year into the Great War, Eve Gardiner burns to join the fight against the Germans and unexpectedly gets her chance when she’s recruited to work as a spy. Sent into enemy-occupied France, she’s trained by the mesmerizing Lili, the “Queen of Spies,” who manages a vast network of secret agents right under the enemy’s nose. Thirty years later, haunted by the betrayal that ultimately tore apart the Alice Network, Eve spends her days drunk and secluded in her crumbling London house. Until a young American barges in uttering a name Eve hasn’t heard in decades, and launches them both on a mission to find the truth...no matter where it leads.
The date of this discussion is still to be determined, so check back. This title is available on OverDrive/Libby as an e-book and an audiobook. It’s also on Hoopla and the library has a paperback copy as well. Join us for a fascinating discussion!
•
Looking ahead, the library will be closed for Memorial Day Weekend beginning Saturday, May 28, through Monday, May 30. It will reopen on Tuesday, May 31, at 11 a.m.