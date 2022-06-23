NEW BETHLEHEM – The summer of 2022 is off to a hot start. The Redbank Valley Public Library’s annual Summer Reading program begins on June 28 and continues until Aug. 5, offering a cool place to escape the sun, have some fun and dive into “Oceans of Possibilities.”
Jaylene Onufer, the library’s director, said, “Our theme this year is ‘Oceans of Possibilities.’ We do not live very near any salt water, so we had to be creative with our water theme. The area’s lakes and streams are taking the place of the sea.”
The Summer Reading program, geared toward students in kindergarten through sixth grade, is held on Tuesday afternoons beginning at 1 p.m. unless there is a field trip scheduled.
In keeping with the program’s watery theme, the staff will be taking the summer readers to Mahoning Dam on July 19. In early August, an all-day trip to the Pittsburgh Zoo is planned.
Program highlights include the kick-off on June 28 with Pirate Day, followed by Survivor Island on July 5, Sea Creatures Bingo and Oceans of Trivia on July 12, and the Mahoning Dam trip starting at 10 a.m. on July 19. These will be followed by Shark Week on July 26, followed by the Pittsburgh Zoo trip and topped off by the grand finale, Library Luau, on Aug. 9, marking the end of the 2022 season.
Along with the books, games and trips, participants are entered into a raffle each week that they check out a library book and attend the reading program. The winner will receive a Nintendo Switch game console at the program’s final activity, the Aug. 9 luau.
Onufer said that the Redbank Valley facility has teamed up with Rimersburg’s Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library for the field trips. Additionally, a $1,000 grant from the Clarion County Foundation, an affiliate of Bridge Builders Community Builders, will help defray some of the program’s costs this year.
For more information on how to get involved with the Summer Reading program, stop by the Redbank Valley Public Library at 720 Broad Street in New Bethlehem, or contact them at (814) 275-2870.