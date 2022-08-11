So long, Summer Reading 2022!
Earlier this week was the final program of our 2022 Summer Reading “Oceans of Possibilities” program. We hope everyone enjoyed all the great offerings this year and will join us again next year for 2023’s “All Together Now,” a theme of kindness, friendship and unity.
We will announce the winners of the Summer Reading prizes in the next column and on the library’s social media. We appreciate everyone who volunteered at events as well as everyone who joined us to celebrate reading over the summer!
We’d also like to thank organizations and groups that provided grants, sponsorships and contributions that helped fund this year’s Summer Reading Program: the McElhattan Impact Fund administered by Bridge Builders Community Foundation (and also approved by the Clarion County Community Foundation), the Eccles Foundation, Clarion County Commissioners, the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library Friends of the Library Group, and individual sponsors. Thank you!
•
Summer Reading may be officially over, but you can still enjoy the Storybook Trail up until Labor Day weekend — so, for the rest of the month of August!
Enjoy the Sligo Spur trail while also reading “Down to the Sea with Mr. Magee” by Chris Van Dusen. It’s sure to be entertaining as you walk the scenic trail just above the beautiful creek, Wildcat Run.
•
We’re so glad to hear and see that the Little Free Libraries located in front of the library and at the Sligo Spur portion of the Redbank Valley Trail in Lawsonham are being utilized and receiving such great feedback. Thanks to everyone who is using them and remember to check back as we restock them!
If you have gently used books you’d like to donate for this cause, but maybe have too many to fit at once, feel free to bring them to the library and we will utilize your donations as space becomes available.
•
The Friends of the Library will be doing their ever-popular children’s fundraising event, the Cookie Walk, this coming Sunday during the Southern Clarion County Community Days.
Stop by the front of the library to purchase some delicious homemade cookies from 9 a.m. until they sell out — and they always do! So be sure to stop by early to stock up!
•
Upcoming CareerLink Events:
• Monday, Aug. 22 at noon — Mastering the PA CareerLink Website. The purpose of this workshop is to learn to easily access and understand the most useful parts of the PA CareerLink site to complete a successful job search. Basic computer skills necessary to navigate this process will also be covered.
To register for this event, please contact Dani at (814) 272-4020, call or text (814) 678-5065 or email danielle.ditz@nwpacareerlink.org.
•
Miss Kelly will be back at the Rimersburg Senior Center on Monday, Aug. 22 at 10:30 a.m. to present her Goldilocks and the Three Bears program which will include a talk about the story as well as a creative thinking exercise. Come join in that morning for a different spin on this classic!
•
Goodreads Eccles-Lesher – On the Same Page Book Club will meet Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 10 a.m.
We’re taking it down a notch this month with a light, easy, heartwarming read! Gabrielle Zevin’s, “The Storied Life of A.J.Fikry.”
This book discussion will take place at Canyon Coffee Co. located at 227 Broad Street in New Bethlehem. See you there!
•
Help us improve internet in Clarion County. Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library is assisting Clarion County Economic Development by providing access to their Broadband Engineering Plan Survey. You can take the survey online, or we have print copies available at the library.
The survey consists of 22 questions with a 23rd section for additional comments. Your feedback will help provide a roadmap for continued growth and development for improving internet in our area for years to come, so please consider taking a moment to complete the survey. Thank you!
•
Win a beach-themed basket from Oil Creek Library District! Enter to win one of the beach-themed raffle baskets from our district — just for using Libby! Log into Libby at least once through Aug. 31. Each person receives one entry. Entries are accepted until Aug. 31. Winners will be notified via email by Sept. 9.
Enter here: https://forms.gle/En4cww791en7JUEFA
•
Dolly Parton Imagination Library — As we head into the back-to-school rush, this is also a great time to sign up your younger children for this great initiative. The United Way of Clarion County is partnered up with the Clarion County Library System to help offer our community members access to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library!
Here’s some information on this wonderful initiative:
• What Is It? Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a 60-volume set of books beginning with the children’s classic “The Little Engine That Could.” Each month a new, carefully selected book will be mailed in your child’s name directly to your home. Best of all, it is a free gift! There is no cost or obligation to your family!
• Who Is Eligible? Preschool children ages birth to five who are residents of Clarion County.
• What Are My Responsibilities? 1. Be a resident of Clarion County. 2. Submit an official registration form, completely filled out by a parent or guardian. (Form must be approved and on file with United Way of Clarion County.) 3. Notify United Way of Clarion County any time your address changes. Books are mailed to the address listed on the official registration form. If the child’s address changes, you must contact the folks at the United Way of Clarion County in order to continue receiving books. 4. Read with your child.
• When Will I Receive Books? Eight to 10 weeks after your registration form has been received, books will begin arriving at your home and will continue until your child turns five or you move out of Clarion County.
This is an excellent, free, and easy way to jumpstart your child’s literacy skills which will help them throughout the rest of their lives. Plus, who doesn’t love free books? Forms are available at the Circulation Desk here at Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library.
•
The library’s summer hours are:
• Monday, Tuesday and Thursday — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Friday — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Saturday — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Closed Wednesdays and Sundays.