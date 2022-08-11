EL Library Zoo

SUMMER READING participants at the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library in Rimersburg recently teamed up with youngsters from the Redbank Valley Public Library for a trip to the Pittsburgh Zoo. Pictured in front of the lion enclosure are sisters, Harper, Hadley and Paisley Johnston.

So long, Summer Reading 2022!

Earlier this week was the final program of our 2022 Summer Reading “Oceans of Possibilities” program. We hope everyone enjoyed all the great offerings this year and will join us again next year for 2023’s “All Together Now,” a theme of kindness, friendship and unity.

