SUMMERVILLE — Once again the community joined together to present a delightful day for the residents and friends of Summerville.
“It was a beautiful day and we had lots of people,” Jen Coleman said.
The annual Labor Day celebration in Summerville began Monday morning with a parade that marched from the Gathering Garden to the Memorial Park. Leading the parade were members of American Legion Post 102.
Summerville residents lined the streets to watch the antique cars, tractors, floats and other entries which made up the parade.
A full schedule of activities was held at the park following the parade.
More than 45 vehicles registered for the car show, with a large number of unregistered vehicles participating, Coleman said.
The Summerville firefighters held their annual chicken dinner, bingo games and DJ Second Strike entertained during the day.
An afternoon concert by gospel singer Jonathan White was hosted by the Summerville Methodist Church.
Nearly 50 baskets were donated for a sale to benefit the library, along with proceeds from the games and car show.
Coleman commended everyone who helped make the day a success. “Without the community, we don’t have a parade,” she said. “We also had help from the community with the games and basket sale. We couldn’t do it without the community.”