SUMMERVILLE – Cleaning up the town is the goal of Anna Keth, who has been serving as Code Enforcement Officer in Summerville since August.
“We are really trying to clean up our community,” she said, referring to the efforts of the Neighbor to Neighbor program. “We are a group of concerned citizens striving to better our community by working together to make Summerville a wonderful place to grow up,” she said. “What’s the use of having a community garden and community events that celebrate the town if the town is a mess, or as some people refer to it, ‘Slummerville,’ which makes me really angry.”
Keth said there are three main types of code violations: Garbage, trash and grass.
“Garbage is food waste,” she said, “anything from items used in preparing food to leftovers; household items that come from daily living.” She said, “In the Borough of Summerville, piles of garbage are totally unnecessary. You can burn stuff in an enclosed container; it can’t just be a bonfire.”
Rubbish is anything that isn’t garbage — old cans, bottles, windows, old cars, “piles of stuff. We have a recycling center down on Water Street,” she said.
“If you burn what can be burned and take your cans and jars to the recycle center you’ve got nothing left,” she said, “so having a build up of garbage is really unnecessary. Take advantage of what’s available, because in many communities you cannot burn.”
Keth reminds residents that if someone is collecting metal for recycling, “it has to be in your garage or an enclosed area where neighbors don’t have to look at it.”
Abandoned cars are also listed as a violation. “An abandoned car is defined as one that is not licensed, is not registered or doesn’t run,” she said.”Cars partially dismantled are not allowed in the borough. You can’t have a body shop in your yard.”
The third violation comes from keeping lawns mowed. “We are coming up on mowing season and residents are reminded that grass can be no longer than six inches in height.
While she keeps her eyes open, Keth said that nearly half the violations she has cited “have been brought to my attention by someone in the community.”
In citing a violation, Keth follows the code book approved by the Summerville Borough Council. She cautions people not to look for definitions of violations online, but urges “individuals to ask at the borough office for a copy of the code that pertains to their specific question because each version of the code may have differences. They can find all kinds of codes online but if they’re looking at 2023 or a different code altogether — those are not the codes passed by the borough, they are not the version the code enforcement officer uses.”
She said when people are not looking at the correct code, “they believe the code officer is trying to pull something funny.”
When she sends out a violation, Keth cites from the code book exactly what the violation is. “I give anywhere from a week to six months, depending how much stuff has to be removed, to have it cleaned up,” she said. If the violation is not corrected, she files a criminal complaint with the district magistrate, who then contacts the resident. If a fine is assessed, “the violation does not go away until the mess/junk/rubbish is cleaned up. Paying a fine does not mean that the process is finished. It is not. The violation must still be corrected,” she said.
The one exception to the courtesy letter is for unmowed lawns. “If the grass is 6 inches or taller, it immediately goes to the magistrate in the form of a criminal complaint,” she said.
Keth said she doesn’t send out notifications of a violation “to embarrass or shame people, nor is the intent to single out individuals. It is to correct the situation.” The notices are sent out as a courtesy, not as something she is required to do. While most people take care of the violation, there are some exceptions, she said, noting one resident has violations that go back as far as 15 years.
Keth said her phone number is printed on every violation letter she sends out. “If they need additional time or there is a concern — there are any number of reasons why it couldn’t be taken care of immediately, call me. I’ve played let’s make a deal with several people, just to make sure the issue is taken care of.”
Keth said being code enforcement officer is often a thankless job. But, “every once in a while a neighbor of a previous garbage heap does get emotional about the change in their quality of life since the garbage went away. Or someone will drive down a specific street and see lawns instead of a rusted pile of metal and say how much nicer town looks. It makes the harassment worth it!” she said.