SUMMERVILLE – Plans for the Annual Summerville Community Labor Day Festival have been finalized for next week on Sept. 6 with plenty of fun to be had by everyone.
Presented by the Summerville Volunteer Firemen’s Association, the day starts with registration for a 5K fun run at 8:30 a.m.
Parade registration and lineup begins at 9:30 a.m. in the Church of Christ parking lot. This registration is open to anyone. The parade follows at 11 a.m. sponsored by Furlong Funeral Home.
Parade Registration forms are available on the Summerville Public Library website www.summervillelibrary.org, or at the library.
The Car Cruise In directly follows the parade and will be available until 2:30 p.m.
Also directly following the parade at Firemen’s Memorial Park, there will be a Chinese auction, games and a bounce house sponsored by the Summerville Borough.
The chicken barbecue will open 11:30 a.m. until sold out.
Second Strike DJ service will start playing some music for the celebration beginning at noon.
Bingo will start at 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and a foam machine will be started up at 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. to entertain children.
The Car Cruise In winners will be announced at 2:30 p.m. and basket winners will be drawn and announced at 3 p.m.
Some events will depend on the weather, but the parade, chicken barbecue and bingo will happen rain or shine.
For more information, call the library at (814) 856-3169 or email sumlibrary@gmail.com.