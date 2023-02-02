LIMESTONE TWP. – A 46-year-old Summerville man is facing homicide and other charges following a house invasion in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 29 along Sandy Flat Road, just east of Bypass Road, in Limestone Township.
Jeremy Raymond Dailey was charged with one count each of criminal homicide, burglary and criminal trespassing, as well as two counts of aggravated assault.
According to court documents, state police were dispatched at approximately 4:52 a.m. to a home along the 700 Block of Sandy Flat Road for a report of a noise disturbance. While en route, troopers learned that the suspect, later identified as Dailey, was inside of the home and engaged in a physical altercation with the homeowners.
It was reported that one of the homeowners, Thomas Ralph Kemmer, was being assaulted by Dailey.
At the scene, police said they discovered Dailey, who wasn’t wearing a shirt, walking around the perimeter of the home.
During a search of the residence, Kemmer was reportedly found lying on or near a chair in the living room. Police immediately provided first aid to what appeared to be severe trauma to Kemmer’s head and face.
At the scene, Kemmer’s wife, Susan, reportedly told police that she was inside the home when Dailey was discovered on the front porch.
Dailey allegedly forced his way inside through the door into the living room.
Once Dailey was inside, Susan Kemmer reportedly explained that she retrieved a revolver from the kitchen cabinet and handed it to her husband.
A physical confrontation ensued, in which Dailey allegedly disarmed and shot Thomas Kemmer multiple times.
In the meantime, according to reports, Susan Kemmer, ran into the attached garage and locked herself inside the couple’s Jeep Grand Cherokee, where she remained until police and family arrived. She reported that she saw Dailey, with the handgun in his hand, open the door leading to the garage.
The state police Forensic Services Unit reportedly later discovered a handgun matching the description given by Susan Kemmer inside the residence. The firearm contained five spent casings and one live round.
Thomas Kemmer was pronounced dead at the scene by Clarion County Coroner Daniel Shingledecker as a result of the altercation with Dailey.
Dailey was placed in the Clarion County Jail without bail, pending a preliminary hearing.
The investigation is ongoing by state police, and the Clarion County District Attorney’s and Coroner’s offices.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact police at (814) 226-1710.
Charges against Dailey were filed Jan. 29 by Trooper Katherine Berggren with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.