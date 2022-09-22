SUMMERVILLE — The Summerville Fire Department and the Neighbor to Neighbor groups are hosting a Scarecrow Row throughout October as a fun family event for the town.
Families and organizations are invited to come up with an idea for building a scarecrow at home and put it on display. The group encourages families to start collecting clothing and items to make their scarecrow unique.
Handmade scarecrows must be made in good taste and constructed to withstand the October wind and rain as they will be displayed around town on posts. The committee retains the right to remove any scarecrow that is inappropriate or in disrepair, so creators are encouraged to check on their scarecrow while on display and fix them if need be.
The first 50 families to register can pick up a scarecrow frame at the Fireman’s Field on Saturday, Sept. 24, from noon to 2 p.m. Registration is available until Friday, Sept. 30. Families can also make their own frame but are asked to follow the size requirements, and must follow this guide to be entered into Scarecrow Row.
Completed scarecrows are to be dropped off at the Fireman’s Field on Saturday Oct. 1 between noon and 2 p.m. A pre-printed sign with your family or business name and the name of your scarecrow will be attached at registration. Volunteers will secure scarecrows to street signs throughout town after 2 p.m.
All participants will remove their own scarecrow on Saturday, Nov. 5. Frames can be saved to use again next year. The goal of the event is for this to become a cherished fall tradition of families for years to come.