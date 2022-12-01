SUMMERVILLE – Summerville is anxiously awaiting the arrival of Santa Claus, who will be making a special appearance at the community’s first annual Sugar and Spice Christmas celebration Sunday evening.
“Anticipation is building,” committee member Anna Keth said, as final preparations are being made for the light-up night festivities.
Community families gathered Wednesday evening at the library to make decorations for the community Christmas tree, which will be decorated following Santa’s arrival.
The group is planning a variety of family-friendly activities leading up to Sunday, Dec. 4, when Santa Claus will come to town and the community Christmas tree will be lighted.
“The tree is small, but it will grow with our community celebration,” Keth said.
Residents of Summerville are decorating their homes for the community’s house-decorating contest from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2 and 3. This contest is being sponsored by the Summerville Library and participants can register at sumlibrary@gmail.com. Winners will be announced on Light-Up Night.
Residents are also busy making Christmas decorations which will be posted on the town’s street signs.
Letters to Santa are being placed in a mailbox specially designed for those letters at the front of Eats and Sweets Restaurant.
The Sugar and Spice Light-Up Night activities will begin at 6:35 p.m. Sunday with the arrival of Santa Claus. Families are invited to help decorate the community tree, eat cookies, socialize around a warm fire and have pictures taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus, Buddy the Elf, the reindeer and other Christmas characters who might be with Santa.
At 6:45 p.m., the house-decorating winners will be announced and at 7 p.m. the Christmas tree will be blessed by Mike Smith. The evening’s festivities will close with a Christmas carol sing.
On Saturday, Dec. 10, families are invited to the Summerville Fire Hall, where they can enjoy fun, family crafts and watch the Christmas movie, “The Star.” The movie night is sponsored by the Summerville Firehall Association and Carrier Insurance.
At 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, Santa will ride through Summerville “checking to see who’s naughty or nice,” Keth said. Tentative plans are being made to hold a Christmas-caroling event following Santa’s visit.