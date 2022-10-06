SUMMERVILLE – The Summerville Story Project recently announced a major donation from the Lindenmuth Family Foundation, which will be used to erect a pavilion on the Redbank Trail in memory of Hayes and Julia Davis.
“This generous donation allows us to build the first structure in a planned development of the Summerville trailhead,” said Dan Bowser, a member of the Story Project Steering group.
Trail users, many of whom are from out of state, will benefit from the opportunity to take a break in the shade, and local organizations can use the pavilion for events. The Redbank Valley Trail was recognized as Pennsylvania’s Trail of the Year in 2014.
“The pavilion is expected to be complete by the end of October. There will be a dedication of the pavilion in memory of Hayes and Julia Davis,” said Bowser.
Founded in 2013, the Summerville Pennsylvania Story Project, a nonprofit association, is a community and extended community project that meets the first Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Summerville Library and via Zoom.
For more information or to support the project, contact Bowser at (602) 524-0546 or dbowser0915@gmail.com.