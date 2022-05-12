REDBANK TWP. – A 66-year-old Summerville woman was charged with disorderly conduct following an incident on March 17 at approximately 3:15 p.m. in Redbank Township (Clarion County).
During an altercation along Sandy Flat Road, just north of Route 28, Betsy Jean Wolfgong allegedly brandished a pistol at James Andrew Bucci, 42, of Summerville, and swept him with the barrel.
Police said Wolfgong’s actions put Bucci in fear of bodily harm or possible injury.
Charges were filed May 6 by state police Trooper Alexis Stitt with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.