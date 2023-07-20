LIMESTONE TWP. – A 25-year-old Summerville woman is facing drunk driving and other charges following an incident on July 2 at approximately 1:10 a.m. along Forest Drive, near Route 66, in Limestone Township.
In addition to two counts of DUI, Aislinn Nicole Slaugenhaupt was charged with one count each of disregarding traffic lanes, failing to keep right, and careless and reckless driving.
While patrolling along Greenville Pike, near Stoney Lonesome Road, in Clarion Township, state police said they observed a 2011 Subaru Forester, driven by Slaugenhaupt, make an abrupt swerve over the center lines and continue south. Troopers followed the vehicle and saw it weave within its lane, cross the fog line and fluctuate in speed. As the vehicle approached Forest Drive, it braked hard and slowed significantly, before making an abrupt turn. A traffic stop was conducted.
During the stop, police said Slaugenhaupt had glassy, bloodshot eyes, and a faint odor of alcohol was detected. She also fumbled with her cards and struggled to provide the requested documents to police.
Slaugenhaupt allegedly admitted to consuming alcohol and stated that she had “one glass of wine.”
According to court documents, Slaugenhaupt agreed to and failed to successfully complete standardized field sobriety tests. A portable breath test also came back positive for alcohol.
Slaugenhaupt was arrested for DUI and transported to the state police barracks, where a breath test reportedly indicated her blood alcohol content to be 0.098 percent.
Charges were filed July 10 by Trooper Michael Stutsman with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.