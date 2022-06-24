BROOKVILLE — The first Sunday Scripture Rocks Heritage Park tour this year, held on May 29, attracted 29 regional visitors from 6 years old to 70. They came from Erie, Gibsonia, Butler and surrounding counties.
Ken Burkett, Jefferson County History Center executive director, led the “Tour of the Rocks,” telling the story of the boulder engraver and hermit in the woods, Douglas Stahlman. A teacher turned eccentric preacher after losing his family, Stahlman inscribed 60 plus rocks and boulders with his socio-political-religious beliefs at the turn of the 20th century. Many of the inscriptions have a dark overtone, with names like CURSE, SCOURGE and DEATH rock, while others are much lighter – VEIL-LIFTING, LOVE, HOPE and COURAGE. He actually ended up living on ALTAR rock, a huge flat-topped boulder.
This Sunday, June 26, is a second guided tour with Larry Anthony, Brookville’s newly promoted postmaster, leading the tour. “We can always trust Larry to make the story highly interesting and entertaining!,” Kat Lyons, JCHC staff, said. The tour will begin with visitors meeting at the trailhead just off the parking lot at 1 p.m.
The tours are held the last Sunday of every month through September for anyone who wants to attend. The tour takes about an hour. “We do have an ADA accessible area adjacent to the trailhead and the Pond-Pollinator Habitat, however, the trails are unfortunately NOT ADA accessible,” Lyons said.
Anyone planning on going on the tour should dress appropriately for hiking in the woods. Bring a water bottle, wear sneakers and, of course at this time of year, an environmentally-safe bug repellent is a good idea. These are medium sized gravel trails, so flip-flops are highly discouraged.
For more information call (814) 849-0077 or check out the History Center at facebook.com/jchconline, Instagram.com/jchconline and visit the center’s websites – jchconline.org and scripturerocks.com.