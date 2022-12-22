HAWTHORN – Nicole Carrier’s third grade students at Redbank Valley Intermediate School have written the following Christmas essays:
I am a special secret under the Christmas tree. I am a present. Getting wrapped was exciting but a little not fun too. The tape smelled horrible and made me unable to see. I have to wait and wait. I wait to get unwrapped. I’m excited to meet my new family. On Christmas morning I am going to get unwrapped. I’m going to play with my new friend, Emily. Being a Christmas present is amazing!
— Adessa
I am a special secret under the Christmas tree. I am a present. Getting wrapped was terrible! It hurt so bad! I couldn’t breathe! Gracie put tape on my eyes. It was so hot under all that wrapping paper. I have to wait and wait and wait. I have to wait until somebody unwraps me in the morning. The one bad thing about being a present is that I have to wake up at 6 a.m., but I know I will make a little kid very happy. On Christmas morning I get unwrapped and get to see a kid I made very happy. It kind of hurts getting unwrapped. The tape pulls my hair.
— Kacey Page
I am the symbol of Christmas. I am a Christmas tree. I am so excited that I was chosen by a family.They are so careful with me. The family’s name is the Smiths. Being decorated was so amazing! There are ornaments, lights and tinsel, and I even have a skirt. My skirt is blue with white snowflakes. On Christmas night, I get undecorated and replanted in the woods. My family takes me to their camp to get replanted, and I meet tons of other trees. Being the symbol of Christmas is amazing!
— Hannah
I am red and magical. I am Santa’s sleigh. All year I have to wait. I have to wait all year and carry all of the presents. I have to carry the big man, too. It’s so exhausting when I get filled with gifts and hooked up to the reindeer. I was so tired and sore on Christmas Eve but it was fun. Santa was mad at the reindeer. On Christmas night, I got to see all of the houses. I got tired at house 1,000. When we got back to the North Pole I went to sleep. Santa’s sleigh is amazing!
— Evan
I am the symbol of Christmas. I am the Christmas tree. I am so excited that I was chosen by a family. My family loves Christmas! They have the best decorations! There are three elves in their house. I love their dogs too! Being decorated was delightful. There is a gorgeous star on top of me. I get to watch my family all have fun. I have blue ornaments and my skirt is pink. On Christmas night, I have to say goodbye. My family takes my decorations off. They put me in a box in the attic. They leave me all alone until next year. Being the symbol of Christmas is exciting.
— Brynlee
I am a special secret under the Christmas tree. I am a present. Getting wrapped was the worst thing ever! I can’t see! I can’t breathe! I can’t smell! I can’t eat! I have to wait and wait and wait. I can’t wait until I get unwrapped! I can’t wait to see again! I can’t wait to see my new owner! On Christmas morning,I see my family! I can finally get out of my box. Being a Christmas present is the best thing ever!
— Jase
I am a special secret under the Christmas tree. I am a present. Getting wrapped was exciting, but I can’t see anything now. My favorite part is getting unwrapped. I like to see the children happy. I like to see their expressions. I can’t wait to get unwrapped. It will be nice because I will be able to breathe. On Christmas morning, I get very excited because I like to see the children’s reaction. I will get played with by Malachi. I really like seeing the kids happy! Being a Christmas present is amazing!
— Bella
I am red and magical. I am Santa’s sleigh. All year I have to wait. I have to wait for Santa to fly me every year. I love him because he is so jolly and sweet. It’s so exciting when I get filled with gifts and hooked up to the reindeer. I love flying in the sky and delivering presents to all the children. On Christmas night I am empty. I have no presents and get unhooked from the reindeer. It is very depressing. Being Santa’s sleigh is amazing but sometimes very sad.
— Jaxson
I am the symbol of Christmas. I am the Christmas tree. I am so glad that I was chosen by a family. I am tall enough in the house. My family’s house is clean! The family is so sweet, and I made friends with an elf named Fella! Being decorated was a little painful, but it was the most magical thing ever! I got ornaments put on me and it hurt! I was also lit up brightly! A Christamas list is on me, too! An elf named Fella climbed on me last night! On Christmas night, I was still standing! I was undecorated, though. My elf friend, Fella, disappeared and went home. Being the symbol of Christmas is amazing!
— Heather
I’m a special secret under the Christmas tree. I’m a present. Getting wrapped was so exciting. An elf wrapped me in snowflake wrapping paper. I have to wait and wait and wait. I wait for Christmas. I can’t wait to meet my owner. I’m excited for unwrapping day. On Christmas morning, I get unwrapped. I hope my new owner likes me. Being a Christmas present is amazing!
— Daisy
I am a special secret under the Christmas tree. I am a present. Getting wrapped was fantastic. I was wrapped in the coolest wrapping paper ever! I couldn’t wait to see where I was going. I got to see the elves before I got wrapped. I got my favorite wrapping paper ever. I have to wait and wait and wait. I wait for Santa to come and for the children to unwrap me. I wait for the children to play with me and to love me. On Christmas morning I can’t wait to meet my new family! I can’t wait to get tickled and played with! I will be able to sit on a shelf. Being a Christmas present is fantastic!
— Delaney
I am the symbol of Christmas. I am the Christmas tree. I am so excited that I was chosen by a family. I am excited to see the house. I can’t wait to see the family’s elf. I am excited to see their cats. Being decorated was awesome. I am colorful, beautiful and shiny. My favorite ornament is the Christmas tree. On Christmas night I see children going to bed with their new toys. Soon the adults take me down and put me in the attic. Being the symbol of Christmas is amazing!
— Gage
The symbol of Christmas. I am the Christmas tree. I am so confused that I was chosen by a family because I am not the biggest and best tree in the forest. Also, on the way home this song called Jingle Bells was on and I didn’t like it. Being decorated was amazing! I got a star on the top of me and lots of lights. The lights were so pretty. On Christmas night, I wait for the gifts to arrive. I hope Libby gets a Stuffy. I hope Titus gets a fish, and I hope Amiyah gets a new bed. Being the symbol of Christmas is amazing!
— Amiyah
I am red and magical. I am Santa’s sleigh. All year I have to wait. I have to wait for Santa to get ready. He takes forever! It’s so heavy when I get filled with gifts and hooked up to the reindeer. When I get filled with gifts and hooked up to the reindeer, it is tiring. On Christmas night, I wait and wait for Santa to get ready again. After Christmas, Santa sits back and enjoys the New Year’s fireworks. I enjoy the fireworks, too. Santa’s sleigh is amazing!
— Trenten
I am the symbol of Christmas. I am the Christmas tree. I am so thankful that I was chosen by a family. Their elf, Buddy, is really nice. Their cats are really gentle when they crawl under me. Being decorated was the best thing ever! The family was really gentle when they put ornaments on me. My favorite ornament was the shark. On Christmas night, I get to see my family undecorate me and put me away in that scary old attic. I don’t like it up there. Being the symbol of Christmas is amazing and scary!
— Moncef
I am the symbol of Christmas. I am the Christmas tree. I am so happy that l was chosen by a family. My family is so nice to me. My family has a nice dog,too. Being decorated was so fun! I was so happy when I got decorated! I got so many lights! On Christmas night I light up. I wait for the morning to get the lights off. I also wait to get the decorations off. Being the symbol of Christmas is amazing!
— Aryah
I am the symbol of Christmas. I am the Christmas tree. I am so excited that I was chosen by a family. I am so excited because I can get decorated and I will be so pretty. I’ll be able to be in the big tree contest in town. Being decorated was so fun! Rilighy and Kasson wrapped lights and tinsel around me. Then they took me to the big tree contest and I won first place! On Christmas night I had no more amazing presents under me. I know that Rilighy and Kasson will get more good presents from their family members. Being the symbol of Christmas is amazing!
— Kynlee
The symbol of Christmas. I am the Christmas tree. I was so scared that I was chosen by a family. My family had to put me on top of a car for 7 hours and 30 min and all I heard was, “Are we there yet?” Being decorated was painful! They pulled my leaves off. My family didn’t know I was sad. On Christmas night I fell asleep and dreamt I had legs and I was dancing in the forest. I was in the musical “The Cracker” with other trees. Being the symbol of Christmas is hard!
— Starlynn
I am red and magical. I am Santa’s sleigh. All year I have to wait. I wait to fly to children’s homes. It’s awful because it’s too heavy and when we fly I’m afraid of heights. I get tired from dropping off all of the presents. I also get tired from flying all night long. Santa’s sleigh is amazing!
— Dominick
I am the symbol of Christmas. I am a Christmas tree. I am so grateful that I was chosen by a family.The family that chose me has candles that smell great, and I love their dog. Being decorated was amazing! There are so many ornaments on me. Also, this family has a lot of Disney World 50th Anniversary ornaments. They must love Disney! On Christmas night, I watch two brothers play with their toys. One brother has a Nerf vest and mini brands, and the other brother has some Legos and an Austroraptor toy. Being the symbol of Christmas is amazing!
— Conner
I am a special secret under the Christmas tree. I am a present. Getting wrapped was horrible because I can’t breathe under all that paper. I have to wait and wait. I get opened and get to meet a girl or boy. On Christmas morning I get unwrapped. Getting unwrapped was amazing and awesome because I can finally breathe. Being a Christmas present is amazing!
— Derek