CLARION – According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are approximately 1,160 tailors, dressmakers and custom sewers plying their trade in Pennsylvania — Jean Ryan, owner of Jean’s Tailor Shop located in the 800 Center along Clarion’s East Main Street, is one of them.
A professional tailor since 1982, Ryan began her career as a seamstress at JCPenney before switching emphasis and honing her skills at Brooks Brothers in Pittsburgh over the course of 11 years.
“My first eight years I worked as a seamstress,” Ryan said. “Then I worked with some Italian tailors and decided I would rather do men’s tailoring as opposed to dress making or bridal alterations. Tailoring is more detailed, technical. I enjoyed the measuring part and the fitting part. I was a fitter, as well as a tailor.
“I started off on the bench, which is what it’s called when you’re sitting doing hand work or on a machine. It’s streamlined, sort of like manufacturing, where it’s an assembly process. I had to learn each assembly spot on the bench to become a tailor. When I first started, I was only doing men’s suit coats and overcoats.”
During this same time, Ryan would also practice by taking apart and reassembling clothing she’d buy at Goodwill.
The job of a seamstress and a tailor are synonymous in the minds of many, but there is a difference.
“A tailor is trained to do more things than a seamstress; taking measures and knowing sizing to assist customers when they’re purchasing suits and sportswear,” explained Ryan.
She continued, “Some people are hard to fit. I’ve done work for Steelers and hockey players and all sorts of people that are big and tall, or short and petite. Whatever they need. My specialty is making clothes look like they are supposed to look from the factory, instead of just taking something in or making a dart that somebody could do at home.
“I’ll even say ‘you need this length coat, you need this rise [on pants, the middle of the crotch seam to the top of the waistband], maybe an adjustable waistband would work better for you.’ I tear it [the clothing] all apart. That’s why I have different machines, for the different finishes to make it look the same [style].”
Though her specialty is men’s tailoring, Ryan does a variety of work: “The majority of what I take in is women’s wear, sportswear. Then it would be men’s — casual, dressy, jeans, tons of jackets and coats. Then I do a lot of athletic wear, athletic leisure wear.
“I mostly don’t do repairs; I just don’t have the time. But if somebody needs something sewed or a new zipper, then sure, that’s fine. There’s nobody to send them to [for clothing repair], so I just take what anybody needs, unless it’s something I can’t do, but I haven’t really run into that quite yet.”
No matter what somebody might bring to her shop, that individual can expect personalized service.
“I keep people’s measurements. Every time somebody comes in, I have a file with everything on there. I kind of tweak and fine tune to the customer,” she contributed. “I want to ensure they’ll get the same product in the end. I do it professionally, the same as they would find in a department store or any tailor shop in the city. I would rather do the fitting myself, that way I can guarantee the fit.”
Though Ryan enjoys her job, especially interacting with the public, she admits it can take a toll.
“Some of it’s really hard work. It’s hard on your hands, your arms. You have to be strong to rip out zippers and press with a 10-pound iron, putting clothing on racks, and all those things.
“It’s maybe not suited for everybody. Let’s say you’re not going to go for a manicure after [ripping out] 20 zippers in a week.”
Ryan’s first shop was in Zelienople, where she lived, following her stint with Brooks Brothers. Her shop in the 800 Center is Ryan’s third different location in Clarion; she’s previously been on Fifth Avenue and in the building occupied by Crooks Clothing.
This newest iteration of Ryan’s business opened during early November to a positive response.
“I can hardly believe how great of a reception I got. I have a lot of my customers from Fifth Avenue [her former shop] finding me. Advertising on social media was very helpful. As soon as I started that, it seemed to blow up. I became very busy.”