NEW BETHLEHEM – A proposal from South Bethlehem Borough officials to work with New Bethlehem Borough for garbage collection services may end up, well, in the trash.
New Bethlehem officials Tuesday night told South Bethlehem Mayor Randall Stahlman that while they were not opposed to trying to find a way to work together, the biggest challenge is the lack of manpower to make it happen.
After reaching out several weeks ago with the idea of New Bethlehem crews picking up garbage at homes in South Side, Stahlman attended New Bethlehem Borough Council’s meeting this week to offer more details.
He said that South Bethlehem has included garbage collection in its general fund taxes for 45 years, and that residents “appreciate and expect” the service to continue.
However, he added, the borough was recently notified by Ted Kunselman, who is contracted to provide trash pickup in South Side, that rates would be rising “substantially” to meet his increased costs.
Stahlman said that rather than abandon the borough’s involvement in the service, officials would like to find another provider, and thought that their New Bethlehem neighbors could be a part of the solution.
“I’d like to keep it with one company,” Stahlman said, explaining that he does not want to see multiple garbage collection companies in town on multiple days.
He told New Bethlehem officials that South Bethlehem has 185 units for collection, with no commercial garbage pickup. He said that it currently takes about two to three hours per week to collect the six to eight cubic yards of garbage.
New Bethlehem Council president Lisa Kerle said that officials went over the preliminary numbers provided by South Bethlehem a few weeks ago, but that it appears the amount South Bethlehem now pays is well below what New Bethlehem would have to charge.
“It wasn’t even close,” Kerle said, noting that the cost issue and concerns about wear-and-tear on the garbage truck were still overshadowed by New Bethlehem’s manpower issues to take on another community.
Right now, she said, New Bethlehem crews pick up garbage all day on Wednesdays, and make another trip on Thursday mornings. The rest of the week, their schedules are full with street maintenance and other work.
Stahlman said he had someone who would be available to help collect garbage in South Bethlehem on Fridays, but was told that day of the week would not work for New Bethlehem.
Kerle said the borough would also need to look into the legal issues with inter-municipal work, as well as insurance issues.
“I don’t want to see the door shut on this,” Stahlman said, adding that if New Bethlehem could provide South Bethlehem with a cost, a decision could be made.
“We will discuss it as a council,” Kerle said.
“If we can work with you, we will certainly do our best,” New Bethlehem Mayor Gordon Barrows added.
No official action was taken on the matter.
Council Vacancy Remains Unfilled
No one has stepped forward to fill a vacant seat on New Bethlehem Borough Council, which has until Jan. 30 to appoint someone for the two-year term.
After that, the vacancy would be turned over to the borough’s Vacancy Board, which would have 15 days to find someone for the seat. Beyond that, the matter would move into the courts for an appointment.
Kerle said that she and others reached out to numerous people, with no luck in finding anyone willing to serve.
“Does our council need to change?” she asked, suggesting it may be time to look into reducing the council’s membership from seven to five.
Borough solicitor Andrew Menchyk said that in order to reduce the number of council members, a petition signed by 5 percent of the borough’s electorate would need to be filed with the Court of Common Pleas, which would then hold a hearing on the matter and issue a ruling.
“It’s a common problem across the state,” Menchyk said. “People just don’t get involved, generally. Certainly COVID hasn’t helped things.”
Kerle said she may have to call an emergency meeting for next week to make an appointment, if someone willing can be found.
Other Business
• Wood Street property owner Mike Moore asked council for an update on the issue of stormwater runoff at his rental property, which he said he first brought to the borough’s attention more than a year ago. Officials explained that only two of the four needed property easements had been signed by other property owners. Efforts will be made to get the remaining two property owners to sign the documents so that a storm drain can be placed to alleviate the problem.
• Matt Darr, with the Clarion County Housing Authority, said that the authority had just taken ownership of 123 Penn Street, with a remediation project to be completed at the site of the dilapidated house within six months. Once it’s fixed up, the property will be put on the market for sale.
• New Bethlehem Police Chief Robert Malnofsky presented the council with an appraisal of his department’s equipment, totaling just over $4,600.
The appraisal was done as part of the process to move the police department out from under New Bethlehem Borough, and into the new Southern Clarion Regional Police Department, which could be up-and-running in March.
The chief said that the borough’s contribution of the equipment to the new regional department would help offset the amounts New Bethlehem owes to Rimersburg, East Brady and Hawthorn boroughs for unworked hours of police services. He said that while the trade-off would take care of the amount owed to Hawthorn, and most of the amount owed to East Brady, the issue will be with Rimersburg, which is owed around $12,000 in unworked hours.
“That’s going to be a heck of problem to broker,” Malnofsky said, noting that he did not think Rimersburg would be willing to waive the payment.
The council approved the police department appraisal.
• The council and mayor reminded residents to remove their vehicles from street parking so that borough crews can plow snow. They also noted that property owners with fire hydrants on their lots should also clear snow within a three-foot radius of the hydrants for fire safety.
• The council discussed a request from the New Bethlehem Fire Company about the possibility of installing a new LED sign in the borough that could be used to promote fire department fundraisers, alert residents to emergencies and other purposes. Currently, officials said the LED sign would be prohibited by the borough’s zoning regulations.
Members expressed support for the fire company, but raised concerns about changing the ordinance so that it would allow anyone to install similar signs in town.
In the end, the council referred the matter to its solicitor for a recommendation.
• Council members said they are looking for a new zoning officer to replace longtime officer Dee Bell, who has said he would like to step down from the post.
• The council authorized Menchyk to craft a resolution that would allow council members to take part in meetings remotely, if needed, through June 30.
• Barrows alerted residents to an apparent telephone scam that has targeted borough residents, in which the caller pretends to be from the electric company and threatens to shut off electricity unless a fee is paid.