NEW BETHLEHEM – Residents of the Redbank Valley School District should expect to pay more in school taxes for the 2022-23 school year.
At their regular meeting Monday night, school board members approved the district’s proposed final budget for the upcoming school year, which includes a real estate tax increase to the maximum index of 5 percent. Because the district did not qualify for exceptions under Act I, the tax increase can not exceed the state-allowed index.
According to district business manager Cheryl Motter, the projected increase will raise tax rates in Clarion County to 44.5949 mills, up from the current rate of 43.9880 mills, and 32.8448 mills in Armstrong County, up from the current rate of 30.0738 mills.
“These are as close as I can get to the actual index numbers,” Motter said of the new tax millages, explaining that to raise Clarion County to the exact index would put Armstrong county’s rate “out of whack.”
“Being in two counties messes it up completely,” she added.
Explaining the monetary increase that taxpayers will see on their individual bills, Motter said that for every $1,000 of assessed value, an Armstrong County resident will pay $32.84, which is up $2.77 from last year. In Clarion County, a resident will pay $44.59 for every $1,000 of assessed value, an increase of 61 cents from last year.
“If an Armstrong County house is assessed at $20,000, the resident can multiply the $2.77 by 20 to see how much their tax bill should go up,” she said.
District officials said the tax increase is expected garner the school district $196,260 in new revenue, in addition to $3,322,350 in real estate taxes and $1,592,416 in other local revenue sources. The district is also projecting revenues of $14,171,798 from the state and $1,599,523 from the federal government.
In a presentation at last week’s work session, district superintendent Amy Rupp pointed out that the district’s biggest expenses are salaries and benefits which total $12,580,014, along with other purchased property — such as transportation costs, and cyber and other school tuitions — at a total cost of $3,438,739.
Additionally, the proposed final budget projects the use of $1,165,065 in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds for several special projects, including $233,596 in heating, ventilation and air conditioning upgrades at all three district campuses, and a $390,000 auditorium renovation at the high school.
“That actually went out for bid this past week,” Rupp said at the work session of the auditorium renovation, which includes lighting and sound upgrades, removal and replacement of wall carpeting, replacement of ceiling tiles, and wall patching and painting.
“We will use ESSER funds for the work that is eligible,” Motter added after the regular meeting. “If it’s not eligible it will come out of the general fund.”
All told, district officials reported that the total proposed final budget for the 2022-23 school year is $20,686,047.
“It’s a good, balanced budget,” Motter said, noting that next year’s spending plan reflects an increase of $466,056 from the current year’s budget due to the addition of the latest round of ESSERs funding. “Our budgets are revenue driven, so we always look at the revenues and make the expenses match.”
At the May 17 meeting, the motion to adopt the 2022-23 proposed final budget passed unanimously, while the motion to approve the new tax rates passed in a 7-1 vote with board member Heidi Byers voting in opposition. Board member Jason Barnett was absent from the voting meeting.
The final budget is expected to be approved during a special meeting on June 21.
In other budgetary matters, the Section 511 Per Capita rates for the following townships/municipalities for the upcoming school year were approved as follows: $10 per head for Redbank Township (Armstrong), Madison Township (Armstrong), Mahoning Township and Monroe Township; and $5 per head for Hawthorn Borough, New Bethlehem Borough, Porter Township, Redbank Township (Clarion) and South Bethlehem Borough.
Additionally, the Section 679 Per Capita tax was set at $5 per head, the Oak Hall Monroe Township Per Capita tax at $15 per head, the occupation tax at $10 per head, the Earned Income Tax at 0.5 percent and the Real Estate Transfer Tax at 0.5 percent.
These are the same rates as last year.
Redbank Approves Sports Co-Op
with Union
Following up on a discussion from last Tuesday’s work session, the school board approved a cooperative agreement with Union School District that will allow Union students to join Redbank’s wrestling, varsity boys and girls soccer, and junior high co-ed soccer team.
“If you ask a lot of Redbank coaches, they’ve been wanting this for years,” high school principal Roddy Hartle explained of the proposed venture at last week’s work session, noting that, according to the agreement, Union players would be responsible for transportation to and from practices and games, and the athletes would be required to adhere to Redbank’s pay-to-play requirement.
Hartle also explained that the agreement would not entail a 50/50 split or a name change as is common with other similar co-op programs at Union or around the area.
“This is strictly Union students coming to Redbank,” he said. “They become a Bulldog when they put on that uniform.”
School board member Dr. Donald Nair said at the work session that he understood how a co-op would help Union, but questioned how the agreement would benefit Redbank.
Hartle responded that it can only make the teams stronger.
“A lot of our sports would like to co-op,” he said. “Without a doubt, it improves the teams.”
Barnett agreed, pointing out that co-ops between schools may be the only way to save some struggling sports programs.
“If you’ve been to a wrestling match in the last year, it’s pretty brutal to watch,” he said, explaining that many matches are finished in 10 or 15 minutes because there may only be half of the weights between the two teams. “I think it would be beneficial.”
Union’s school board also voted in favor of the cooperative agreement at their regular meeting on Thursday, May 12.
Other Business
• Rupp reported that recent core sampling at the primary school showed that the sinking is the result of “normal settling” and nothing structural with the building itself.
“[The engineer] wasn’t concerned at all about the structure,” Rupp said. “It’s still sitting where it’s supposed to, so he said we are safe to continue all operations at the primary school.”
• The list of the graduating Class of 2022 was approved as presented.
• Approval was given to accept the sole bid from CPA Mark Turnley for auditing services. Turnley will serve as the district auditor for five years at a total cost of $13,500 for the first three years, and $14,000 for the remaining two.
• School board members approved a Section 125 Flexible Fringe Benefits plan for employees effective July 1.
• The Homestead/Farmstead resolution for 2022-23 was approved.
• The following resignations were accepted: David Hepler, junior high soccer head coach effective April 12; Julie Aaron, high school musical director effective April 18; and Kody Wolff, high school physics teacher effective June 16.
Board members approved to post the vacant positions.
• Approval was also given to a job description for a maintenance/custodial worker at a salary range of $16-$22 per hour. The vacant position will be posted.
• Megan Barger was hired as a substitute cafeteria worker.