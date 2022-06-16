RIMERSBURG – A 4 percent property tax increase, along with a dip into reserve accounts, will be used to balance Union School District’s $13.6 million budget, which was unanimously approved by the school board at its meeting on June 9.
“There were very few changes from the preliminary budget to the final budget, other than the finalization of some numbers which were more accurate in the final version,” Union superintendent Dr. John Kimmel said this week.
He noted that one notable change turned out to be in the district’s favor — at least for now.
“[The Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials] gave a recommended state allocation for our district which was significantly higher than our projection,” Kimmel said of projected state funding. “This is not a final number, however, as it depends on what the state passes in their budget for the year.”
According to the district’s numbers, the projected state funding allocation rose nearly $760,000 from the time the district approved a preliminary budget in May, to the adoption of the final budget last week.
Officials said that the new proposed state allocation totals $7,490,200, which includes $6,767,146 in basic education funding and $723,054 in special education funding.
But even with the increased allotment from the state, Union officials said that the property tax increase, and the $69,685 it will generate, will be needed to balance the overall $13,655,484 spending plan. The budget also shows the district utilizing $251,643 from its reserve accounts to make up the difference, as revenues are expected to total $13,403,841.
After the meeting, Kimmel explained that the budget process is not easy because the state has yet to formally announce how much funding each district will receive.
“Without the state passing a budget, we don’t know if that is accurate or not,” he said.
Also at last week’s school board meeting, members hired two new teachers to fill vacancies due to retirements.
Brianna Pennington was hired as the high school biology teacher, while Alan Ochs was hired as an elementary teacher.
The board also hired Kaci Rankin for a vacant secretarial position, effective June 27.
Other Business
• The board approved an agreement with Penn Highlands DuBois for health care services, inlcluding sports first aid services, at a cost of $43,853 for the upcoming school year.
• Five-year contracts were approved for the district’s business manager, food service director, confidential secretary and data administrator, and central office secretary.
• Elementary principal Tom Minnick was appointed the district’s federal programs coordinator at a stipend of $3,000. Also, Brenda Greenawalt was named the federal programs liaison at a stipend of $3,000.
• The following education aides were appointed for the 2022-2023 school year: Deanna McGarrity, Linda Lewis, Alicia Hetrick, Penny Vereb, Mary Ann Morgan, Heather Marsh, Angie Hawk, Fran Culbertson, Erika Tennant, Anne Harbodin, Tina Meeker, Kaley Simpson, Debra Rudiger and Tammy Craig.
• The following supplemental contracts were approved: Jason Johnston, assistant varsity boys basketball coach, $2,280; Kolby Montgomery, head junior high boys basketball coach, $1,510; and Nicole Staley, assistant varsity girls basketball coach, $2,100.
• The board approved the resignation of Natosha Claypool from the varsity cheer coach position.
• Matt Bish was approved as a volunteer for the varsity boys basketball program, while Natosha Claypoole was approved as a cheerleading volunteer.