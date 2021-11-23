NEW BETHLEHEM – Despite rising costs and uncertainties regarding the transition to a regional police department, New Bethlehem Borough officials last week adopted a preliminary budget for 2022 that does not raise property taxes.
“I think we can go with the current tax levy without increasing it,” member Sandy Mateer told fellow council members at their Nov. 16 meeting. “We look good. But if the numbers change, that’s different.”
Mateer was referring in large part to everything that remains to be seen with the effort to take the New Bethlehem Police Department out of the borough’s budget and into the new regionalized Southern Clarion Clarion Police Department.
She said that delays have pushed back the anticipated start of the regionalized police force, and that she attempted to factor that into the 2022 budget by keeping everything as it is through March.
“The police budget was calculated based on the police department being with New Bethlehem for three months, and with the regional department for nine months,” Mateer said later in the week. “The regionalization should generate savings over time for the borough, especially after the department’s set-up costs for the first year.”
With that being said, Mateer noted that if police costs increase due to any delay in regionalization, money in the budget that had been earmarked for reserve accounts to replace borough vehicles and equipment, may need to be shipped to other uses.
Although the $583,708 general fund budget holds the line on property taxes, officials approved an increase to the borough’s mechanical device tax from $60 to $120 per device.
Mateer explained that the tax, which was established back in 1954, collects fees for bowling alleys, juke boxes, pool tables and mechanical amusement devices, which now includes gambling machines located at a number of places in town. The tax was waived last year due to the pandemic, but the amount collected has not been increased since 1994, Mateer said.
“The current amendment will increase the tax to $120 per calendar year due in January,” she explained. “Each organization or business having such machines must have a certificate displayed indicating that the tax has been paid.”
Other challenges that complicated the development of next year’s spending plan included rising utility and gasoline costs. Mateer said those items were increased by about 40 percent in the new budget.
The budget also includes a pay increase for part-time Street Department workers due to an inability to find help over the past year, Mateer said. She added that full-time employees will receive a pay increase of 25 cents per hour.
The 2022 budget anticipates revenues of $583,718, including $195,118 in general revenues, $38,716 in public safety revenues and $349,884 in tax revenues.
Projected expenses include $202,270 for public works, $161,604 for public safety, $92,158 for payroll taxes and benefits, $44,492 for financial administration, $13,248 for tax collection, $12,396 for street maintenance, $8,136 for municipal buildings, $6,608 for legal services and $2,676 for community support.
Council president Lisa Kerle credited Mateer for her efforts this year, and in recent years, for working on the budget. She noted that with Mateer’s term on council set to end Dec. 31, the full council would need to step up and continue the budget efforts in 2022.
“That can’t fall on one person,” Kerle said.
Moving forward, Mateer said the the budget may face some changes before it’s final adoption on Dec. 21.
Other Business
• The council accepted the resignation of full-time police officer Taylor Smith, effective Nov. 16. It was noted that Smith has taken a position with the Clarion Borough Police Department.
• A special meeting will be held on Dec. 1 for the consideration of approving an ordinance related to the formation of the new regional police department. Mateer said the council may also discuss budget changes at that time.