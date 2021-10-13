NEW BETHLEHEM – A 62-year-old Summerville woman was accused of harassment stemming from an incident that took place on Sept. 9 at approximately 11:15 a.m. at Redbank Valley High School located along Broad Street in New Bethlehem.
According to court documents, Debra S. Dinger, a teacher in the district, grabbed a 14-year-old student by the back of the neck and pushed his head toward the computer keyboard.
Police said Dinger also made a threatening comment during the incident.
Charges were filed Oct. 7 by New Bethlehem Police Chief Robert Malnofsky with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller in New Bethlehem.