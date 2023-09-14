BASEHOR, Kan. – Sydney M. Eakin, 16, granddaughter of Clarion County residents, received her Eagle Scout rank during a Court of Honor Ceremony at the Basehor Community Library in Basehor, Kan., on Sept. 10.
A junior at Leavenworth High School, Eakin is a member of Troop 166 of Fort Leavenworth, Kan. The troop is an all-girls troop of the Boy Scouts of America and was formed in 2019.
For her community service project, Eakin assisted with an online book sale at the Basehor Community Library. She recruited the assistance of her fellow Scouts, researched a cataloging and pricing tool for the volumes, and trained her fellow Scouts.
In addition to her Eagle Scout achievement, she was presented with gold and bronze palms for going above and beyond the required 21 merit badges. She also received the Sea Scout Leadership Award, which is bestowed upon only one scout and one adult during the year by the Heart of America Council. Eakin was unanimously selected for the honor.
Her leadership activities include planning camping trips, teaching other Scouts essential skills, communicating effectively with adult leaders, and leading others to implement Scout-led projects.
While at Leavenworth, Eakin is a member of her school’s JRTOC rifle team, which is nationally ranked, and has enjoyed being a part of her school’s drama club.
Eakin is the daughter of Amy and Ray Booke of McLouth, Kan., and Greg Eakin of Spring Hill, Kan. She is the granddaughter of Tom and Sue Algoe of Mayport, Gail Eakin of Parker and the late William Eakin.