KITTANNING – A Templeton man was convicted last week on multiple charges of indecent assault of minors.
According to Armstrong County District Attorney Katie Charlton, William John Kunselman, 67, was convicted on March 9 of one count of indecent assault of a child under 13 — course of conduct (third degree felony); one count of indecent assault of a child under 13 (first degree misdemeanor); three counts of unlawful contact with a minor — sexual offenses (third degree felony); one count of indecent exposure (first degree misdemeanor); and three counts of corruption of minors — sexual offenses (third degree felony).
The commonwealth secured the convictions following a day-and-a-half-long jury trial before Judge Chase G. McClister in the Court of Common Pleas of Armstrong County.
Kunselman was arrested in May 2022, following an investigation by Trooper Anthony Vaccaro of the Pennsylvania State Police Kittanning Barracks Criminal Investigations Unit, according to Charlton. The charges were the result of an investigation conducted by Vaccaro into a report of sexual assaults of three minor victims at a residence in Templeton.
After the initial report, the primary juvenile victim was forensically interviewed at Kay’s Cottage Child Advocacy Center. The other juvenile victims were forensically interviewed in McKean County. During the forensic interviews, the children disclosed sexual abuse at the hands of Kunselman, a relative. Charges were filed as to all victims.
The case was tried by Assistant District Attorney Kendra Strobel. Jury selection took place on Monday, March 6. The jury trial itself took place on Tuesday, March 7 and Wednesday, March 8. The jury reached a unanimous verdict of guilty on all counts after approximately two hours.
At trial, the jury heard testimony from the child victims, as well as JoEllen Bowman, forensic interviewer from Kay’s Cottage; Joshua Haney, forensic interviewer from McKean County CAC; Matt Prazenica, Deputy Warden of the Armstrong County Jail; Trooper Vaccaro, a family friend who one of the children had reported the sexual conduct to; and Janice Wilson, an expert witness in sexual assault victim responses. Additionally, the jury was shown video footage of the child victims’ forensic interviews.
In response to the verdict, Attorney Strobel stated, “The victims all testified against their family with incredible strength and poise, something that’s unimaginably difficult to do. It’s powerful to see them receive the long awaited justice they deserve and I was very happy to personally witness this first-hand in the courtroom.”
In response to the verdict, Charlton applauded the work of Strobel as well as Trooper Vaccaro, and Bowman and Haney — the forensic interviewers.
“Child sexual assault cases are inherently difficult to investigate and prosecute given their very nature. This case, unfortunately like many others, was even more difficult and emotional for all involved given the additional element of family relation,” Charlton said. “The child victims in this case were extremely brave to come forward and testify. We can only hope that all victims of sexual abuse, especially child victims, can find the same sense of bravery in an effort to seek closure through justice.”
“I was very happy with the verdict in these cases, which was the direct result of the hard work and efforts of Attorney Strobel and Trooper Vaccaro,” she continued. “This outcome speaks to the professionalism and preparedness of the Pennsylvania State Police, our child advocacy center and the attorneys in my office. Most importantly, this outcome speaks to the courage and heart of the child victims. The children in our community are safer today because of the hard work and dedication of these individuals.”
Upon motion of Strobel, McClister revoked the defendant’s bond and ordered a sexual offenders assessment. Sentencing is scheduled for June 28.