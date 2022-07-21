PINE TWP. – A 26-year-old Templeton man was fatally injured in a one-vehicle dirt bike crash on Friday, July 15 in Pine Township (Armstrong County).
According to state police, Brandon Weaver was traveling east along Ridge Road (SR 1030), just a half mile north of Templeton, at approximately 7:50 p.m. when he lost control of his 2019 Yamaha YZ 250 dirt bike on a curve in the road. The back tire of the bike went off the eastbound side of the road onto a dirt berm, causing the dirt bike to fall onto its side and slide across both lanes and off the road.
Once off the road, the dirt bike reportedly struck a tree and a utility pole just north of the roadway. The bike sustained disabling damage as a result of the crash and was towed from the scene.
Weaver, who was reportedly not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, suffered serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to ACMH Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
In a recent release issued by his office, Armstrong County Coroner Brian Myers said that no autopsy will be performed. Toxicology results will not be available for several weeks.
Weaver was a firefighter with the Pine Township-Templeton Volunteer Fire Department. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Mantini Funeral Home Inc. of Ford City.
The Pine Township-Templeton Volunteer Fire Department, Kittanning Hose Co. No. 6 EMS, the Armstrong County Coroner’s Office, and Cornman Towing and Recovery assisted Kittanning State Police at the scene.
No further details were available, and the cause of the crash is still under investigation by state police and the coroner’s office.