MADISON TWP. – A 78-year-old Templeton man was fatally injured last week in a two-vehicle crash along Madison Road, just north of Craig Lane, in Madison Township (Armstrong County).
Richard A. Roasa was reportedly traveling north along Madison Road when, for unknown reasons, his 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage drifted into the left lane into the path of an oncoming vehicle.
In an attempt to avoid a collision, police said the driver of the oncoming vehicle, Joseph D. Fischer, 33, of Pittsburgh, attempted to move off the roadway, but ran out of room. His vehicle was side-swiped by Roasa’s Mitsubishi.
Following the impact, reports state, Roasa returned to the right lane and came to a stop on Madison Road facing north. Fischer pulled over on the roadway facing south.
Roasa’s vehicle sustained disabling damage to the front bumper and front driver’s side quarter panel. Fischer’s vehicle had minor damage to both driver’s side doors and a back flat tire.
According to reports, Roasa did not suffer any physical injuries and was alert and aware on scene. He was examined by EMS and refused further treatment, stating that he was OK. It is unknown if he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
EMS personnel cleared the scene, but they were called back a short time later as Roasa’s condition began to worsen. He collapsed at the scene and was transported to ACMH where he was pronounced dead.
Fischer was wearing a seatbelt and escaped injury in the crash.