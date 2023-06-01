MADISON TWP. – A Templeton woman was fatally injured Sunday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash along Madison Road, just west of Barrett Road, in Madison Township (Armstrong County).
Karen Cobbett, 76, was traveling east along Madison Road on May 28 at approximately 3:35 p.m. when she reportedly lost control of her 2003 Ford Ranger on a bend in the roadway. The vehicle spun and struck an embankment, before flipping over back into Madison Road.
According to police, Cobbett, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was partially ejected through the driver’s side window as the vehicle was flipping. Following the crash, the vehicle came to a final stop on the driver’s side.
Cobbett was pronounced dead at the scene by Armstrong County Coroner Brian Myers.
Myers said in a press release that speed is considered a factor in the crash, and no autopsy will be performed. Toxicology results will not be available for several weeks.
Pine Township/Templeton Volunteer Fire Department, Rimersburg Hose Co., Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service and Cornman Towing and Recovery assisted Armstrong state police at the scene.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation by state police and the Armstrong County Coroner’s Office.
Arrangements for Cobbett are being handled by the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.