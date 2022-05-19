RIMERSBURG – “Up” was the theme of last week’s meeting of the Union School District Board of Education, which announced that both student test scores and property taxes are headed up.
The school board unanimously approved the district’s 2022-2023 tentative budget, which relies on a 4 percent property tax increase.
“We did see a substantial increase in expenditures for the upcoming year, most of which has been offset by grant funding,” Union superintendent Dr. John Kimmel said after the May 12 meeting. “Our Clarion County Career Center costs have gone up significantly for the upcoming year, as have costs for employee benefits.”
Kimmel said that additional expenses can be found in the budget related to the district’s building renovation project, “which have also increased the numbers in some categories.”
The good news, Kimmel said, is that after the project is complete, the district expects to see a reduction in some costs.
“We do anticipate a cost savings in our utilities once our building project has been completed,” he said. “And with a large, one-time grant payment received through the ARP-ESSR Grant, we will be able to significantly pay down one of our district bonds. For the next three years, our payments will be higher than normal, but then will fall to a lower yearly cost than we had before repairing/replacing our high school’s roof.”
The $13,603,007 tentative budget, which is expected to be formally adopted at the board’s June 9 meeting, includes a tax increase of 2.0809 mills, raising the total property tax millage to 54.1041 mills. The increase is expected to generate an additional $69,685 for the district.
Officials said the average property owner in the district will see an annual increase of around $34.66, or a monthly increase of $2.89 per month.
“Overall, the comparison between revenues and expenditures, however, are very similar to past budgets,” Kimmel said. “Although we often see a budget deficit, our actual expenditures are expected to come in much closer to our budgeted revenue figures for the year.”
Student Growth Rises Too
Union administrators were feeling all green and blue last week — and they loved it.
That’s because for the first time in a while, the color-coded student growth report based on state testing showed that Union’s students are doing well.
“I had goosebumps,” Union High School principal Kris Glosser said of when she first saw the state numbers earlier in the day. “It really shows the hard work our teachers have been doing.”
The board was shown a group of pie charts representative of student improvements on standardized tests, with nearly all portions of the charts colored blue or green, placing them in the top two categories available. A few areas of yellow indicated a bit of caution. But, officials said, there was not a drop of red — indicating poor growth — to be found.
“Nearly everything is either blue or green,” Kimmel said, noting that being able to track an upward trend in student growth is vitally important.
“We can’t always control where students are when they come in to school,” he said. “But we can impact growth.”
“Congratulations to the teachers and administration,” board president Brenda Brinker said.
After the meeting, Kimmel said that the scores “indicate that our students are making at least a year’s worth of growth each school year.”
“The blue areas may suggest that our students are actually growing by more than a year’s amount of growth and would then be closing the performance gap which should result in improved performance in future years,” he explained. “In looking at our historical performance over the past 15 to 20 years, we have seen a nearly steady decline, which would suggest that our growth was likely less than a year’s worth of growth each school year.”
But, he said, the scores released last week “are very encouraging and suggest that we have made great improvements in our instructional practices and programming which are starting to have a positive influence on our students’ performance.”
“Kudos to our faculty, staff and administration for working hard to make a positive difference, and to our school board for supporting the positive changes we have made,” Kimmel said. “Often in education, we make changes to our practice and do not see immediate results. Results take time, and we are starting to see the product of making targeted and deliberate changes which are focused toward our vision of improving student achievement. With continued work toward improvement, persistence in implementing instructional best practices, and patience in allowing those changes to have a positive effect on our educational programs without interruption, we will continue to get better in the future.”
Other Business
• The board approved a number of athletic cooperative agreements, including a softball, junior high girls basketball and competitive spirit agreements with A-C Valley School District. Each agreement is for three years.
Also, the board approved an agreement with Redbank Valley School District that will permit Union students to join Redbank’s wrestling, boys and girls varsity soccer, and co-ed junior high soccer programs for the next two school years.
• Megan Renfrew was hired as the district’s assistant varsity volleyball coach at a salary of $1,900, and Kelli Kifer was hired as head junior high girls basketball coach at a salary of $1,450.
• A raise in substitute teacher and other employee rates was approved. Substitute teacher rates will rise from $100 per day to $110, but will remain at $60 per half-day. The rate for building-based substitutes will increase from $105 per day to $115. The rate for long-term substitute teachers will rise from $110 to $130 per day. And the rate for substitute paraprofessionals and secretaries will increase from $10.61 per hour to $13 per hour.
• Steve Wiencek was appointed school board treasurer at no cost to the district.
• Butler Medical Providers/Dr. Joseph Leonard was approved as the district’s physical of record at a rate of $15 per physical examination and $15 per IEP review.
• The board approved the retirement of elementary school secretary Robin Anthony effective June 30 after 25 years with the district, and 10 years as a substitute prior to that.
• Approval was also given for the retirement of cafeteria worker Sylvia Craig.
• Tammy Craig was hired as an educational aide effective Aug. 19.