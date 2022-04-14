NEW BETHLEHEM – Board members listened Tuesday night as Redbank Valley superintendent Amy Rupp broke down the results of the district’s latest round of state standardized tests.
In her presentation, Rupp gave an overview of highs and lows of student performance in subjects tested by both the PSSA and Keystone exams. She said she feels that a contributing factor to the dip in biology scores on the Keystone exam is the out-of-lab time that students had to endure during the pandemic.
“I feel that we might have had more impact from COVID in biology than the other ones because it’s so hands-on with experiments,” she said, pointing out that the tests weren’t administered in 2019-20 and that the tests from 2020-21 would have covered information presented in online classes.
Rupp identified a second area of concern with students leaving open-ended questions blank, particularly with math. She went on to explain that more than 50 percent of the students in sixth, seventh and eighth grades scored a zero on the open-ended questions, which means they didn’t attempt them.
“Those open-ends account for almost 50 percent of the scores,” she said, noting that even a perfect score on the objective questions could still result in a failing score by leaving questions blank.
“We know that when you get to math it’s difficult because you have to write it all out,” she continued. “You have to show your work.”
Board member Dee Bell asked why those proctoring the exams couldn’t instruct students to complete the questions when taking the test.
Rupp reminded the board that once the testing begins, teachers are not permitted to prompt or say anything test related. Instructions are only permitted prior to the testing itself.
“We’ve heard kids say, ‘my mom doesn’t care about this, we don’t care about this so we’re just going to not do it,’” she said. “I get that and I feel the same way sometimes, but I still tell my kids to do their best on it.”
When asked about strategy to address the issue Rupp said that the administration and teachers are working on different remediation strategies at the high school that will be implemented during activity period three days a week.
She also said that special attention is being paid to the sixth- and seventh- graders whose schedules were changed a bit when sixth grade moved to the high school.
“The schedule is different and they are used to having almost a double period of math, so we’re looking at how can we spend more time on math,” Rupp said, noting that the district is about a month away from this year’s testing.
Board member Jason Barnett voiced his desire for the board to engage in planning discussions to formulate a course of action to address the issue.
“I really think as a district...we need to get some sort of foundational planning document that shows where we are and where we want to be” he said, suggesting that they focus on algebra or math and set a two-year goal to improve scores. “It would allow everyone to see what we did or what we accomplished.”
Board member Dr. John Kimmel agreed with the need for a plan, but cautioned that it be one over which the administration actually has control.
“You don’t have complete control over the kids,” he said, pointing out that administration and teachers can influence, teach, assess and review curriculum with students, but there’s still little that can be done at the end of the day if a student decides that they don’t care. “I want to be sure we’re measuring her [Rupp] on the things that she can influence and control.”
Board president Bill Reddinger concluded the discussion by suggesting that everyone involved seemed to agree that planning was the next step.
Other Business
• The school calendar was amended to allow for an early dismissal on Monday, May 30, Memorial Day.
• Board members approved the 2022-23 budget for the Clarion County Career Center in the amount of $3,068,176, of which Redbank will pay $561,640.87. Dr. Donald Nair, Barnett and Bill Reddinger voted against the motion.
• Approval was given to the elementary and high school summer school programs which will be held from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday, July 5-29, at the primary and high school campuses. The programs will be paid for with Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.
• At the recommendation of a structural engineer, the board voted to hire a company to complete a core sample study below the primary building at a cost of $600.
• The board approved a request from district business manager Cheryl Motter to liquidate a CD to help cover initial costs of the district’s move to the AISHIC Health Consortium and other costs as presented.
Motter noted that the CD contains $711,000 and the district’s buy-in for AISHIC is estimated at around $300,000.
“I just did a very large payroll payout, and my funds are dwindling,” she said. “If something big happens, I won’t have enough cash.”
• Board members approved to advertise for a full-time art teacher position for the 2022-23 school year, replacing the position previously held by Roddy Hartle. Rupp explained that while the position will be for the high school, administrators are working to try to add some elementary art, as well as music classes, to the elementary schools.
• Cora Morgan was hired as the color guard instructor beginning with the 2022-23 school year at a total cost of $3,496.30.
• Approval was given to raise the rate for substitute cafeteria workers from $8.46 per hour to $9.25 per hour.
• The resignation of Cori Bowser as a blind/deaf intervener was accepted effective April 18. Board members then voted to advertise the vacant position.