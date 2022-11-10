TEMPLETON – A Thanksgiving worship service will be held at the nondenominational St. Mary’s Redbank Church on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 2 p.m.
“This year’s message for our Thanksgiving Worship service will be shared by guest speaker, the Rev. Bud Davis of the Redbank Valley United Methodist Ministry,” said the Rev. Dr. Gordon Barrows, Pastor of the St. Mary’s Redbank Church. “Pastor Bud’s message is titled ‘Peace of God,’ scripturally referencing Philippians 4:4-9.”
Davis has been the senior pastor appointed to the Redbank Valley United Methodist Ministry (RVUMM) since July 1, 2017. He began preparing for the ministry during the winter of 2014-2015 and received a part time appointment in the RVUMM on July 1, 2015.
He now serves the New Salem, Putneyville and New Bethlehem United Methodist churches as well as oversees the ministries of the Fairmount City, Oak Ridge and Leisure Run United Methodist Churches.
Pastor Bud grew up in Hermitage, and left his hometown when he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1976. He holds a bachelor’s degree in parks and resource management and a master’s degree in biology. He worked in the environmental field for 23 years before becoming an inspector of highways and bridges.
Davis recently graduated from the Methodist Theological School in Ohio course of study program.
St. Mary’s Church is located at 619 Redbank Road in Templeton.
Music will be by Thomas Smith Jr. and Adele Celeste Smith.
All in the community are welcome to attend.
For more information, call the Rev. Dr. Gordon Barrows at (814) 275-6714 or Jim Shuster at (717) 440-1923 or visit StMarysRedbankChurch.org.