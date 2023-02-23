KNOX – Ted Tharan of Knox, now in his second term as Clarion County commissioner, recently announced his intention to run for re-election on the Republican ticket.
Seven years ago, Tharan said he announced his candidacy to make local government “function within its means.” At the time, he pledged to oppose tax increases and “the exorbitant cost of large government.”
“This wasn’t simply campaign rhetoric,” Tharan said in his recent announcement, noting his actions during his time in office.
“Today, Clarion County has a $9 million cash reserve,” Tharan said, adding that the reserve was at $1.5 million when he took office. And, he said, property owners have “enjoyed the benefits of a half-mill cut in taxes.”
Tharan said that in managing Clarion County in a fiscally responsible manner, he has also helped facilitate the following:
• Paying down and refinancing inherited debt, saving thousands of tax dollars.
• Refurbishing Veterans Park and erecting a new monument to honor Gulf War veterans.
• Constructing a new state-of-the-art 911 center and erecting broadband towers throughout the county.
• Creating a new Clarion County website that contains GIS and tax information.
• Renovating and repairing numerous county assets, including the courthouse and human services building.
Since 1975, Tharan has been the owner of Tharan Contracting, and has served as president and managing partner of several natural resource companies.
Prior to serving as commissioner, Tharan served for eight years as a school director for Keystone School District, including two years as school board president. He has also been a member of the Lions Club, Rotary Club and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
Tharan has served on the Assessment and Taxation Committee and the Health Alliance Board for the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania. He has also served on the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Advisory Board and the Clarion County Economic Development Board of Directors.
Tharan said that even with the accomplishments of the past seven years, “the people and businesses in Clarion County still need a reliable and responsible leader in the courthouse to ensure that the county will continue to function within its means.”