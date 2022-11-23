BROOKVILLE — The holidays season is here, and with it comes the 15th annual Light Up Brookville celebration hosted by the Brookville Holiday Association.
Light Up Brookville will officially ring in the Christmas season on Black Friday, Nov. 25, with the annual celebration on Main Street and parade welcoming Santa Claus to town.
“Santa is coming to town, and we’ll be excited to welcome him back in his cottage and light up Brookville the way we always have,” Karen Allgeier said.
With the dissolution of Victorian Christmas, several of the events typical to that celebration have been incorporated with Light Up Brookville. Christmas Tree Lane will be held this year during Light Up Brookville in the Columbia Theater. The live nativity will also be walking in the front of the parade with a man reading a Christmas story.
As always, the parade will conclude with the arrival of Santa Claus in town. Most of the events in town for the celebration will be free, but some money will be needed for food and drinks that will be available for the evening.
“We have a band from 5 to 7 p.m. playing Christmas carols, there's the train rides, we have face painting, ornament decorating, food, you name it it will be down there running around having a great time. We can’t wait to see all the kids again down there getting their face painted waiting for Santa Claus to arrive. The parade starts at 7 o’clock,” Allgeier said.
All of the pre-parade activities begin at 5 p.m. There will be train rides, face painting, cookie decorated, ornament decorating, caricature drawings, and a live band playing in town square. The final train ride will board at 6:45 p.m. before the parade starts.
The food vendors will also be set up in town square. The Bowdish Train exhibit will be on display at the History Center for admission by donation.
The community tree will be lit at 7 p.m. followed by the Grand Holiday Parade.
On Saturday, Nov. 26 at 5:30 p.m. the Moonlite Drive-in Theatre will have a free showing of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
A full schedule of when Santa will be in his cottage and at local businesses and organizations is available on the Brookville Holiday Association's Facebook page.