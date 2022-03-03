[EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first in a three-part monthly series submitted by Alice Thurau, vice president of the Seneca Rocks Audubon Society.]
Bit by bit, yard by yard. That’s how Seneca Rocks Audubon Society, the local chapter of National Audubon, hopes to improve and expand habitat for birds and other wildlife through their Bird-Friendly Habitat program. The program shines a light on the importance and possibility of creating healthy habitat for birds in backyards, patios, parks, schools and public spaces. Restoring a backyard ecosystem for the birds also benefits other wildlife and the homeowner.
Dr. Doug Tallamy, entomologist and author of Nature’s Best Hope explains that birds have lost a tremendous amount of habitat, with only an estimated 5 percent of the lower 48 United States remaining untouched by some kind of human development such as buildings, pavement, agriculture, logging, grazing and lawns. While there are preserves such as national and state parks and forests, and state game lands set aside for wildlife, there are huge gaps in desirable bird habitat outside of those areas.
The Bird-Friendly Habitat program seeks to close those gaps by improving natural habitat in people’s own backyards throughout Pennsylvania. It encourages homeowners and property owners to provide four essential requirements for birds — food, shelter, nesting area and water. There are various options for providing each of those elements, making the improvement of bird habitat within reach of many homeowners and other interested property owners.
Native plants, or plants that existed in our state before European settlers, are the foundation of a healthy, functioning ecosystem and provide birds with food and a place to rest and nest. Some familiar native wildflowers in Pennsylvania are black-eyed Susan (Rudbeckia hirta), blazing star (Liatris spicata), wild geranium (Geranium maculatum), eastern columbine (Aquilegia canadensis), beebalm (Monarda didyma), and butterfly weed (Asclepias tuberosa). Examples of native shrubs are blueberries (Vaccinium species), summersweet (Clethra alnifolia), and spicebush (Lindera benzoin). Pennsylvania native trees include oak (Quercus species), flowering dogwood (Cornus florida), eastern white pine (Pinus strobus), and many others.
Because of their shared evolution and adaptation, native plants provide food to a greater number and greater diversity of native insects than “introduced plants,” plants that were introduced to our state and country from other lands. Native bees, butterflies, moths and countless other beneficial and underappreciated insects are drawn to the native plants for their nectar and pollen. Butterflies and moths rely on specific native plants for egg-laying and food for their caterpillars.
While native plants provide food for insects, the insects in turn provide valuable food to birds and their babies. According to National Audubon, most seed-eating birds switch to eating insects in the spring and summer when they are available. Also, research has shown that 96 percent of land birds feed insects to their babies. Caterpillars are an especially favored baby bird food and a lot are required. One study counted upwards of 9,000 caterpillars fed to baby chickadees by their parents while still in their nest.
Native plants also provide food directly to birds through their seeds, nuts, berries and nectar. Native shrubs, trees and grasses provide shelter from the elements and predators, and nesting opportunities.
Birds seem to know which yards have the best food, shelter and nesting possibilities, and gravitate to those yards. A yard with native plants attracts more birds and results in more enjoyment for the people who live there. Members of Seneca Rocks Audubon can attest to that. A study in suburban southeast Pennsylvania counted eight times more wood thrushes, eastern towhees, veeries, and scarlet tanagers in yards with native plantings compared to yards with introduced plants.
The Bird-Friendly Habitat program recognizes the efforts of a person or an organization to make their outdoor spaces more sustainable for the birds. If all four habitat criteria (food, shelter, nesting, and water) are met, a property can be enrolled in the program. For a fee of $25, the property owner receives a colorful metal sign that can be posted in the yard. Alice Thurau of Seneca Rocks Audubon says that the enrollment application outlines different options for meeting all the criteria and makes it fairly easy for a person to qualify. She says, “Our goal is to have Bird-Friendly Habitat in as many yards as possible to help reverse habitat loss and the loss of bird populations. Our collective efforts can truly make a difference.”
More information about Bird-Friendly Habitat, helpful articles for getting started, and the enrollment application can be found at pa.audubon.org/bfc. Interested persons are also welcome to email Alice Thurau at althurau@gmail.com.