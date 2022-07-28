The Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library is again teaming up with the Rimersburg Senior Center.
Miss Kelly will be back at the Senior Center on Monday, Aug. 22 at 10:30 a.m. to present her Goldilocks and the Three Bears program which will include a talk about the story as well as a creative thinking exercise.
Come join in that morning for a different spin on this classic!
•
The Friends of the Library’s Cookie Walk is coming to Rimersburg!
The Friends of the Library will be doing their ever-popular children’s fundraising event this coming August during the Southern Clarion County Community Days.
On Sunday, Aug. 14, stop by the front of the library to purchase some delicious homemade cookies from 9 a.m. until they sell out, and they always do! So be sure to stop by early to stock up!
The Friends group and the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library would be tremendously grateful for anyone who would be willing to assist this fundraiser by baking cookies for the cause. Every year we are consistently blown away by the generosity of those willing to take the time and effort (As well as the resources. We know it’s not cheap!) to contribute homemade cookies. Without all of you, these fundraisers would not be possible.
If you have donated in the past, we would love to have you join us again this year. If you have never helped promote us in this way, give it a shot! The more cookies, the better!
•
Upcoming CareerLink Events:
• Monday, Aug. 8 at noon — Stress Management. The purpose of this workshop is to learn short-term and long-term techniques to deal with stress, create more peaceful environments, and calm your life.
• Monday, Aug. 22 at noon — Mastering the PA CareerLink Website. The purpose of this workshop is to learn to easily access and understand the most useful parts of the PA CareerLink site to complete a successful job search. Basic computer skills necessary to navigate this process will also be covered.
To register for any of these events, contact Dani at (814) 272-4020, call or text (814) 678-5065, or email danielle.ditz@nwpacareerlink.org.
•
Summer Reading is winding down!
Thanks to everyone who came out and joined us at Mahoning Dam last week! We partnered up with Redbank Valley Public Library for an educational day-trip to the dam to learn some great stuff from the specially trained U.S. Army Corps of Engineers staff, as well as enjoy the other activities available there. Thanks again, everyone, for a great day!
Stop in to the library this week to check out the Art Show and see some great pieces submitted by local kids!
Next week’s Pittsburgh Zoo trip, co-hosted with Redbank Valley Public Library, is all booked up. Thanks to everyone who will be joining us for a fun-filled day at the zoo. We look forward to it!
Latest Videos
Our final program will be Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 6 p.m. Stop on down to the library for our Summer Reading Sundae Party!
We will be having all kinds of ice cream fun with different flavors of ice cream and toppings for you to choose from. We will also be drawing our Grand Prize winner at this event!
•
Goodreads Eccles-Lesher — On the Same Page Book Club: We’re taking it down a notch this month with a light, easy, heartwarming read! Gabrielle Zevin’s, “The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry.”
A.J. Fikry’s life is not at all what he expected it to be. He lives alone, his bookstore is experiencing the worst sales in its history, and now his prized possession, a rare collection of Poe poems, has been stolen. But when a mysterious package appears at the bookstore, its unexpected arrival gives Fikry the chance to make his life over — and see everything anew.
“This novel has humor, romance, a touch of suspense, but most of all love--love of books and bookish people and, really, all of humanity in its imperfect glory,” wrote Eowyn Ivey, author of “The Snow Child.”
This book discussion will take place at Canyon Coffee Co., located at 227 Broad Street in New Bethlehem. See you there!
•
The Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library is assisting Clarion County Economic Development by providing access to their Broadband Engineering Plan Survey. You can take the survey online, or we have print copies available at the library.
The survey consists of 22 questions with a 23rd section for additional comments. Your feedback will help provide a roadmap for continued growth and development for improving internet in our area for years to come, so please consider taking a moment to complete the survey. Thank you!
•
Win a beach-themed basket from Oil Creek Library District! Enter to win one of the Beach-themed raffle baskets from our District — just for using Libby! Log into Libby at least once between July 1 and Aug. 31. Each person receives one entry. Entries are accepted until Aug. 31. Winners will be notified via email by Sept. 9.
Enter here: forms.gle/En4cww791en7JUEFA.
•
Don’t forget the library’s summer hours (which are the same for the Secret Garden Bookstore on the second floor:
• Monday, Tuesday and Thursday — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Friday — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Saturday — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Closed Wednesday and Sunday.