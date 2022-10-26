DISTANT – While a shortage in turkeys may have people scrambling in the weeks leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday, there is no shortage of pheasants in Distant and surrounding areas.
Due to a freak incident last week, thousands of pheasants escaped from the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Southwest Game Farm near Distant, leaving nearby roadways, fields and backyards inundated with the birds.
According to a press release issued by the state Game Commission last Thursday, “heavy snowfall” at the game farm on Tuesday, Oct. 18 into Wednesday, Oct. 19 “damaged netting, leaving pheasant enclosures in need of repair...and many pheasants loose on the ground.”
“It’s a big loss,” Michael Booher, superintendent of the Southwest Game Farm, said noting that 29 out of 38 pens containing pheasants at the 120-acre farm were brought down by around two inches of snowfall.
Although it wasn’t a lot of snow, Booher described the accumulating precipitation as a “heavy, wet snow,” which clings to the netting on top of the pheasant pens.
“I knew we were in trouble as soon as I saw the snow Wednesday morning,” Booher said, explaining that when the weight of the accumulating snow on the nets gets to be too much, the nets tear and collapse to the ground. “The birds just walk out through the holes and fly off.”
In fact, Booher said that by the time he got to work that morning, 10 bird pens were already on the ground. A couple hours later, by 9 a.m., 19 more pens had collapsed.
“We don’t usually get a heavy, wet snow like this in October,” Booher said, pointing out that the early snowfall caught the game farm “completely off guard.”
He explained that only nine of the game farm’s bird pens are constructed to withstand winter weather, with extra support wires to better hold accumulations of snow.
“They’re more beefed up and able to withstand the snow,” Booher said, explaining that normally pheasant season is well underway before the first snow hits, and many of the birds at the game farm have already been released. “Normally, by the time we get those threatening snows, we’re down to utilizing just those pens.”
While freak storms like last week are few and far between, Booher said that the game farm usually experiences some kind of netting damage every year.
“Usually a wind storm will come through and we’ll lose the netting one one or two pens,” he said, adding that the wind blew the netting off four pens earlier this year, one of which contained 18,000 birds. “We were able to get those birds back pretty easily and kept our losses to a minimum.”
As of Oct. 20, Booher reported that the game farm had recovered just over 1,200 pheasants that had escaped last week, but he said he didn’t know exactly how many birds had been on the loose.
“It will probably be the end of the season until we can get a true number of what we lost,” he said, explaining that when a similar incident happened in 1994, the game farm lost around 5,000 pheasants. But back then, he said, the farm was only raising around 50,000 birds, compared to this year’s 133,000.
Booher commended his 15-member crew for not only repairing all of the damaged nets by the end of last Wednesday, but also concentrating on catching the loose birds.
“My crew did a heck of a job,” Booher said. “They put in a lot of hard work.”
Because the pheasants are raised in groups, Booher said that many of the birds remained together and returned on their own to the game farm area, where they were herded back into the pens. Others in the area were gathered up with large fishing nets.
“As we see birds, we’ll continue to round them up,” he said, adding that birds could continue to return to the game farm for the next few weeks.
What hurt the most about the escape, according to Booher, is the fact that it occurred just days before the hunting season was set to start on Saturday, Oct. 22. As a result, pheasants were not able to be stocked last week in Greene, Southern Indiana, Clarion, Jefferson, Warren, Clearfield, Elk, Bedford, Blair, Fulton and Huntingdon counties.
“We were scheduled to stock 5,700 birds, but we couldn’t because we were too busy trying to round up the loose birds,” Booher said, noting, however, that birds were still stocked in all six regions supplied by the Distant farm.
He further explained that all counties will receive birds as scheduled beginning this week, and counties that did not receive pheasants last week will receive the birds in small increments with their regular releases over the course of the season. Birds will be stocked up through the first week of January.
“Later in the season, we might have to make some minor cuts to each county’s allocation to make up for the losses we couldn’t get back,” Booher added.
But for now, Booher said the game farm’s goal is recapturing as many of the birds as possible and ensuring a safe hunting season for pheasant hunters and area residents.
“Remember to be safe and careful of your surroundings, and be aware of other hunters,” Booher said, also cautioning hunters to wear orange and ask permission before hunting on someone else’s property.