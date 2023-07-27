ALCOLA – The Clarion County Fair is bringing this year’s entertainment to new heights with an aerial thrill show performing daily at the fairgrounds.
Making its debut at the local fair for 2023, the High Flying Pages Thrill Show features a variety of acts including trapeze, aerial and motorcycle feats in a multi-act production, under the leadership of longtime circus performers Anthony and Vanya Pages.
“It’s fun for all ages,” Anthony Pages said Monday of the 25 to 30 minute show that runs twice daily and three times on Saturday at the fairgrounds at Redbank Valley Municipal Park.
For Anthony Pages, the High Flying Pages Thrill Show has been a family affair all of his life.
“My parents used to run the business,” he said, noting that he and his wife, who also grew up a circus performer, took over the show five years ago following the retirement of his parents. He said it just seemed natural to continue the legacy of the family business that he grew up in.
“It’s just second nature to me,” he said of performing, pointing out that family life in the circus is similar to kids growing up in the family farming business. He said he’s performed all over the country and world, including at the Biggest Circus Competition in the World at Monte Carlo. He has also worked for Cirque du Soleil and has done multiple shows in Germany, Spain, France, Asia, Malaysia and Japan. “I’ve dedicated my whole life to this.”
As impressive and extensive as his background may be, Pages said that the other members of the show are also veteran performers.
“We’re all three- or four-generation circus performers,” he said, adding that some of the performers have also worked for Cirque du Soleil, as well as Ringling Bros. In fact, Pages said that he and the core group of performers have known each other since childhood. “We’ve all grown up doing this.”
According to Pages, the High Flying Pages Thrill Show features daring acts on the flying trapeze, the Wheel of Destiny and the Globe of Death (with a motorcycle rider), as well as an aerial silk act and a hula hoop act, performed by his daughter, Penelope.
“We do multiple acts, but our number one specialty acts are included in the show,” he said. Pages said he was a flyer for 20 years before retiring to assume the role as catcher. Vanya is also a flyer along with Natalia and Ivo, who also perform on the silks and as a motorcyclist in the Globe of Death respectively. Rounding out the cast is Leder who performs on the Wheel of Destiny and in the Wheel of Death.
Explaining his role in the show, Pages said that while the circus industry requires a performer to be a jack-of-all-trades and handle everything from mechanical difficulties to electrical issues, his main goal is to ensure the safety of everyone involved.
“I keep everybody safe and feeling comfortable in any environment we’re in,” he said, adding that while the equipment rigging is always the same, each location requires special attention, especially when it comes to the type of surface they will be performing on. “Everything has a different feel in every town, and my job is to make sure everyone is safe and as comfortable as possible to do the best job for the audience.”
While much of the show is the same from year to year and from place to place, Pages said they are constantly adding new stunts and making improvements.
“We’re always looking for something a little bit different to make us unique when compared to any other show,” he said, noting that he always wants the audience to feel like they are a part of the show. “When you see our show, you’re going to be like, wow, that’s something to remember.”
Noting that the High Flying Pages Thrill Show visits between 20 and 25 fairs and festivals each year, Pages said his family typically reserves the winter months for family time at their home in southern Florida and training.
“You have to keep training to stay in shape,” he said. “If you get too out of shape, you risk injury and nobody wants that.”
Pages said that one of the real benefits of performing is being able to travel around the United States with his family while meeting new people and enjoying all the fun fairs have to offer.
“The fair is just fun for the whole family,” he said. “It’s a week everyone looks forward to every year to be able to hang out and have a good time.”
The High Flying Pages Thrill Show performs daily at the Clarion County Fair with shows at 6 and 9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, as well as 2, 6 and 9 p.m. on Saturday.