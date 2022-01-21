KITTANNING – As with many other public venues, last winter was a rough one due to the pandemic.
But for Armstrong County’s Belmont Complex ice rink, the ice is especially nice this winter.
“COVID restrictions put a damper on things last year,” Belmont manager Gary Montebell said. “But this year, we’re back open for public skating, and we have had very good attendance.”
Most importantly, Montebell said, the facility is working hard to keep things consistent this winter, starting with the regular schedule of public skating sessions.
He said that the ice rink is open for public skating Fridays from noon to 2 p.m. and 8 to 10 p.m., which brings in the largest crowd of teen skaters. Public skates are also held Saturdays from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. and Sundays from 2:30 to 4 p.m.
Skate and shoots are held at the Belmont from noon to 2 p.m. on Mondays and 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Fridays.
Montebell noted that the ice rink has seen a wide range of improvements in recent years, including the addition of a girls locker and changing room, and a new ice refrigeration system that will go online this month.
“We’re looking forward to it,” he said of the new ice system. He said that it will be much more energy efficient than the current system that is now being rented.
While a learn to play hockey program is already going on at the Belmont, and signups are closed for the upcoming Little Penguins program later this month, there are still opportunities for those looking to learn how to skate.
A second learn to skate program will begin Feb. 13 and continue with half-hour classes each week for eight weeks. Two ability levels are offered, with classes at 1:20 and 1:55 p.m. on Sundays. The cost is $95 per participant, plus $1 for skate rentals. There is a $10 discount for each additional family member taking part. The deadline to register is Feb. 6.
“After class, the [learn to skate participants] are welcome to stay for the public skate at no cost,” Montebell said.
Montebell also noted that the Belmont is great for birthday parties and other gatherings, with a party room offered for $50 which includes a discounted skating price.
Group discounts for skating are also available, he said.
And, of course, the rink is home to a number of local hockey programs, including the Armstrong RiverHawks and Freeport High School teams.
Montebell said both high schools have two teams that utilize the rink. There are also more than a dozen various youth teams that also practice and play at the Belmont, so there are teams for all ages, boys and girls.
He noted that a new 14 and under team was started for girls this season, as efforts are made to grow interest in hockey programs in the area.
“We’re trying to cultivate a new program,” he said.
For more information about Belmont activities, or to sign up for a class, call (724) 548-1067 or visit www.belmontcomplex.net.