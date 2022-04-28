NEW BETHLEHEM – Two years after it was forced to close the curtain on its 2020 show, the NBC Chorus will bring back another piece of pre-pandemic normalcy to the New Bethlehem area this weekend with the revival of its annual Parade of Barbershop Harmony at Redbank Valley High School.
“We’re very excited to be back and doing the show this year,” said chorus director Bill Young last week of this year’s 64th Parade of Barbershop Harmony, which will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 in the high school auditorium. “It’s going to be a great show.”
According to Young, the chorus was about five weeks away from its March 2020 show when everything shut down due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were pretty well prepared to do the show two years ago, but then everything just ground to a halt,” he said, noting that the group was ultimately forced to cancel that year’s show. “We had all the props made and the set built...[but] our board of directors met and decided that for everyone’s safety, we were just going to have to cancel.”
That March would also mark the last time the year-round chorus would sing together as a group for more than a year.
“We started practicing again in June 2021,” Young said, noting that the chorus was “very cautious” at first, following all CDC guidelines, including wearing masks and social distancing. He said the year-round chorus was fortunate to retain almost all of its members during the hiatus and everyone was excited to get back into the routine of preparing for a show.
“You miss the camaraderie and being with the people you enjoy singing with,” Young continued. “Everyone was just glad to be back and to hear that barbershop sound again.”
While the pandemic didn’t affect group membership, Young pointed out, however, that it was a major financial blow to the self-sustaining group.
“We’ve really been struggling the last couple of years monetarily because we haven’t had shows,” he said, explaining that despite the shutdown, the group still had to pay rent for its rehearsal space in the New Bethlehem Fire Hall, all of the groups’ insurances and royalties to sing the music, as well as a portion of the members’ dues.
Along with the its expenses, Young said the NBC Chorus also provides support to its designated service organization, the Redbank Valley Food Pantry, with one of the group’s mottos being “We Sing to Feed them All.”
To that end, the chorus asks attendees to bring a non-perishable food item or cash donation to the show that all goes to the food pantry.
“We usually get quite a bit of stuff,” Young said of past donations.
Young said that this year’s show, which was originally meant to be performed in 2020, will feature a “Jeopardy” theme, complete with a large “Jeopardy” board filled with questions covering six different categories. During the skit, show “contestants” will answer trivia questions that will serve as introductions to the songs performed by the chorus.
“The whole concept of the theme is that it’s a taping of a barbershop-style speciality show,” Young said, noting that the show will be hosted by the evening’s MC, Clarion County Commissioner Wayne Brosius.
“He’s going to be Alex Trebek,” Young added, explaining that Brosius will interact with the contestants through comedy banter. “Wayne has been our MC for the last four or five years. He does a tremendous job.”
In addition to the 25-member NBC Chorus, which consists of both men and women, this year’s show will also feature selections from two chapter quartets — Special K and Shades of Harmony — as well as a special guest quartet, Mic’d Up.
“They are a very professional group,” Young said of the Cincinnati area-based Mic’d Up. “These guys have all competed on the international stage and have won gold medals at the international level.”
Following tradition immediately after the show, the chorus will once again host its Afterglow in the high school cafeteria, featuring additional musical selections and a light meal catered by the Missions Committee of the First United Methodist Church in New Bethlehem. Tickets for the Afterglow are available for advance purchase only for $8. All proceeds from the Afterglow will benefit the Missions Committee from the church.
“We want to be community-oriented,” Young said. “We try to help out the community whenever we can.”
In addition to the 64th Annual Parade of Barbershop Harmony, Young said that the chorus will again sponsor its fourth annual “Murder Mystery Dinner” on Saturday, Nov. 19, with proceeds also benefitting the Redbank Valley Food Pantry.
The chorus will also host a guest night at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10 at the New Bethlehem Fire Hall for anyone interested in joining the group.
“We’re always looking to bring more members into the organization to help it grow,” Young said, adding it is not necessary to know how to read music to be a part of the group. He emphasized the fun and fellowship of the group as well as the joy that comes from making music together. “Everyone is welcome to sing.”
Tickets for this year’s show are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. Tickets can be purchased from any chorus member, or by calling 1 (800) 227-4161, (814) 275-2600 or (814) 745-2433.
“It’s a fun, entertaining evening for the whole family,” Young said.