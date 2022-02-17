CLARION – The first thing Rudy Ruettiger wants to do on an upcoming trip to Clarion County is to visit students in classrooms — and not football fields.
Ruettiger will visit Clarion Area High School and Redbank Valley High School during a two-day stop in the county March 30-31.
Ruettiger was the subject of the inspiring 1993 movie “Rudy,” which chronicled his journey as a walk-on for the legendary Notre Dame football team, only to enter the remaining minutes of his last game and to be carried off the field on his teammates’ shoulders.
The visit is sponsored by local businesses.
Clarion Superintendent Joe Carrico organized a Friday afternoon Zoom press conference to talk about his visit.
Rudy’s message for students is that through hard work and perseverance, they can accomplish what they need to be successful.
“I love culture, especially at schools. That’s why I’m excited,” Ruettiger said. “Some kids don’t have it as good as some other kids, but that’s just an excuse. It’s just a mindset, but they all have an opportunity to be somebody and that’s why they’re at school.
“I was 27 years of age when I actually made that tackle, but the Navy was the actual steppingstone to my mindset.“
Ruettiger said that school was “a setback for me.”
“I never felt good at school because my teachers made me sit in the back of the room. I couldn’t read or write like my fellow friends or peers,” he said. “I had dyslexia. They didn’t know how to handle dyslexia then, but we do now. That’s what’s great about education today. We know how to handle that. There’s a whole different mindset today of how we handle these kids.”
Ruettiger said the reason the film “Rudy” is so powerful is because “kids recognize the little things in life as important, doing the little things.”
During Friday’s press conference, Ruettiger said that the pandemic has presented even more challenges for students with learning disorders.
He said that during a recent visit to Notre Dame, he talked with the mother of a student who had done very well in high school, but was now failing out of Notre Dame.
“How does that happen? It’s because of COVID, they put them in a room for 17 days,” he said, noting that the student had attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). “This is what we’re facing today, kids with learning disorders. I would love to spend time with the teachers and coaches on this subject. We have to know how to talk and handle our kids today. Over 60 percent of the kids in schools have learning disorders. It’s true, but not because of nutrition of whatever. They call it attention deficit disorder and they call it other crazy things. That’s what they said about me, but all it is an attitude change and that’s what we need to do with how we talk and teach and coach our kids.”
Ruettiger also looked back on the making of the now-classic film.
“I put the whole movie team together. It was not Hollywood’s or Notre Dame’s idea to do Rudy,” he said. “It was the magic of a feeling to put a message together to show that we could all be somebody.”
He said that he had some say in the casting of the movie, which he said was so important in order to keep the movie from becoming “sappy or corny.”
The cast included Sean Astin, Ned Beatty, Jon Favreau, Vince Vaughn, Charles Dutton and others.
Ruettiger said that Sean Astin made such an indelible impression as Rudy for the movie in 1993, people today are surprised when the real Rudy appears for his many motivational talks.
“When you get actors like that and connect to them, it makes the movie a lot more fun to make because they’re into it with the passion and commitment,” he said.
“I’d rather have characters with courage and common sense, and not crazy music, crazy movies, and crazy thoughts that confuse us,” he continued. “Some of us give up too soon, but when you have a goal bigger than you, you won’t give up. My goal was for my family. I can’t give up on my brothers. I can’t give up on my father. It is easy to give up, but when you have a goal bigger than you, great things happen.”
Ruettiger said that while a sequel has been proposed, but he doesn’t want to ruin the message of the first film.
“When you do a movie based on a true story, you’ve got to leave it alone,” he said. “There doesn’t have to be a sequel. What you have is the fact that you had two things going for you: You have a story and you have something that everybody can connect to. Ninety-seven percent of Americans can connect to that type of struggle and that type of energy. What I learned was you don’t have to be the best to be somebody, but if you can contribute to help people be their best, that’s being your best.”
Ruettiger said that “Rudy” spoke to a lot of people.
“I just had a friend of mine call me. He said, ‘Well, you won’t believe this, but I have a friend that’s in bad shape and suicidal. But every time she feels like that, she watches ‘Rudy.’ Every time, she gets a new mindset and it keeps her going,’” he explained. “Wow, that’s pretty awesome that we can do that for people.”
Ruettiger said that a recent poll came out before the Super Bowl that asked people about their favorite sports movies.
“With all of the inspirational sports movies out there, it is always ‘Rudy’ or ‘Rocky,’” Ruettiger said. “The difference between my movie is that it really isn’t about football or Notre Dame, and that’s why it connects.
Ruettiger will spend the full day on March 30 at Clarion Area High School talking with students. On March 31, he will talk with students at Redbank Valley High School throughout the school day.
