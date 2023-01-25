NEW BETHLEHEM – Thousands of students have graduated from Redbank Valley High School in its long history. Bringing together at least 1,000 of those former students is the goal of an All-School Reunion being planned for this summer.
“The goal is the event of the year — the reunion of a lifetime,” organizer Bob Gourley said this week.
After announcing the reunion recently, Gourley said that the first organization meeting for the event was a success, with more people coming forward to help.
But more are needed, he said, in preparation for the reunion that will be held at Redbank Valley Municipal Park on Saturday, July 8.
The next planning meeting has been set for Saturday, Feb. 4, at Evermoore’s Restaurant in New Bethlehem at 10 a.m.
Gourley said that the reunion will be for anyone who attended Redbank or its predecessor, New Bethlehem High School, and graduated in 1999 or earlier. Former administrators, faculty and service personnel are also invited.
He noted that as each year passes, more Redbank alumni are lost.
“If we don’t do it now...,” he said.
Early plans for the event include food, music, hayrides, games and fireworks to cap off the evening. Plans are for the reunion to take place from 3 to 9:30 p.m.
“We’re hoping for at least 1,000 people,” Gourley said, urging a contact person for each graduating class to step forward to help bring everyone together this summer.
In the coming months, Gourley said he hopes to involve the high school, as well as the Redbank Valley Historical Society.
Everything is still in the early stages of planning, he noted.
“We don’t have all the answers yet,” he said. “We’re open to all things to make it a nicer event.”
In addition to helping to plan the big reunion, Gourley said helpers will also be needed on the day of the event to cook food and for other duties.
He said that the cost to attend will be $20 per person or $35 per couple until June 20, with the costs rising to $25 per person after that date. Reservations and checks made out to “RVHS Alumni” can be mailed to David L. Sturgeon, 215 Sturgeon Lane, Mayport, PA 16240.
For those seeking more information or to offer help and ideas, they can contact Gourley at bogo@windstream.net.
Gourley said additional details will be posted as they become available at the reunion’s new Facebook page, which can be found by searching “RVHSreunion.”