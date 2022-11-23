CLARION – With the sale of Clarion radio stations C-93, WWCH AM and GOAT FM 94.1 to Seven Mountains Media under review by the Federal Communications Commission, owner Bill Hearst recently offered some background on the history of the stations and his decision to sell the local businesses.
“The new owners met with the employees last week and announced they are planning to hire the current employees,” said Hearst. “The deal I made with Seven Mountains appealed to me because they want to keep the station local and they wanted to hire my employees and they wanted to buy the building. I wanted to get rid of everything, sell everything, and retire.
“They want to maintain the local identity at the station. That’s why they want to keep the employees and keep the building. They just want to make sure that people realize that the station’s still part of Clarion, a local station.”
Hearst said he was not aware of what changes the new owners plan for the local stations.
The sale terms were missing from the Federal Communications Commission FCC filing, but the Clarion stations will join Seven Mountains’ 101.3 WKFT Strattanville in serving the Clarion area. WKFT simulcasts “Bigfoot Country” 102.1 WIFT DuBois.
Seven Mountains Media has a variety of stations and formats in State College, Lewistown, Wellsboro, DuBois, Selinsgrove, York, Stroudsburg and Wilkes-Barre, as well as in Olean and Elmira, N.Y. Seven Mountains Media is also in the process of acquiring 34 radio stations from Forever Media, including stations in Johnstown, Altoona and State College.
C-93 FM has a hot adult contemporary format, and WWCH offers classic country.
“WWCH 1300 and the GOAT 94.1 are the same thing,” said Hearst. “The FCC responded to complaints from AM broadcasters that they needed help. The FFC responded by allowing low-power FM translators and that allowed GOAT 94.1.”
A local perspective was always part of the Clarion Broadcasting approach, starting with Bill’s father, William Curtis Hearst, who had extensive experience with newspapers as an owner.
W.C. Hearst became publisher of the Clarion Republican in 1941 and later became publisher of the Clarion Democrat in 1948.
In 1965, the Clarion Republican and the Clarion Democrat were purchased from W.C. Hearst by Western Pennsylvania Newspaper Company, owners of The Oil City Derrick, and Homer L. Watson was named publisher. The papers were combined and renamed as the Clarion News.
However, in 1960, W.C. Hearst decided to venture into radio on June 12, when he and his wife, Harriet, and partners, Bill Sheridan and Henry Troese, purchased and launched WWCH, the first AM radio station in Clarion County.
The call letters WWCH included Hearst’s initials. The station was located above the former Garby Movie Theater on Main Street in Clarion.
It was still there when son Bill started working with his dad in 1978 after he graduated from Mansfield State College.
“A couple high points I had in my career were working with my dad when I was just out of school,” continued Hearst. “Another high point came four years ago when my daughter Kristan Hearst came back from Colorado with fiancé Espo Wilcox, to help at the station. I thank both of them and we had a lot of fun working together. They decided they weren’t interested in continuing family ownership at the station and formed the PA Mushroom Company.
“I also thank my wife Chris for putting up with all the years and all the late nights, live broadcasts and going to the transmitter at midnight to try to fix it. There was a lot of constant stuff that you have to do and things breaking and needed to be fixed.”
After its time at the Garby Theater in Clarion, the radio station moved to a house on Wood Street where Bill also had an apartment above a garage at the at the rear of the lot. WWCH was joined by a FM sister station, WRRC (C-93) in 1985.
The stations moved to their current location in Clarion Township in 1994.
“We have a lot more room for satellite dishes and antenna out back,” Hearst said. “Over the years, we’ve made improvements in the building and continually upgraded equipment, but I think we have also expanded community involvement through the station’s broadcasts.”
Other improvements included sports coverage over the years.
“We broadcasted high school sports and still do high school sports,” he said. “We followed a lot of teams all of the way to Hershey for the championship games. I think I trained a lot of sports people over the years too. Some of them are still doing sports in the area, but they worked here first.”
“We have had some long term shows like Trading Post, the IC Mass at 8:30 and protestant services at 11 a.m. So that’s something we do for the community,” Hearst said. “We’ve been to the Clarion County Fair and we’ve helped different community groups through remote broadcasts.”
Hearst said that over the years, he’s trained many new employees through the internship program with Clarion University.
“Some of those employees went on to some big broadcasting jobs — Larry Richert at KDKA and Tim DeBacco from East Brady who was the Pittsburgh Pirates PA announcer,” he said. “I had some other people that went on to work with ad agencies and major radio stations.”
Internships and training programs are still part of the station, including Haven LeFay who currently participates in the CareerLink youth training program.
After a lifetime on the air, what will Hearst miss the most?
“I think what I’m going to miss most is coming here and being really busy all day long and going home at night and thinking about stuff I have to do,” he said. “I may miss the business of all the things we do here like news stories, commercials and on air promotions. I did a lot of community service and public service announcements and like helping community events.”
Like other small businesses, Hearst admits that it’s harder to find people that really want to work following the pandemic.
“It’s super fun; why wouldn’t they want to come out and work at a radio station?” he said. “But it’s been hard to find people that want work.
In terms of advice for those entering the broadcasting business, Hearst offered this:
“I think you just have to work hard at it and kind of live and breathe it,” he said. “You have to work 60 hours a week and enjoy it. You also have to save as much as you can.”
Once retired, Hearst said he plans to stay involved in the community.
“I’m on the Clarion Cemetery Board, Rotary and [involved with] the Alzheimer’s Walk,” he said. “Now I’m working with Pennies from Heaven, and I’m active in my church, so I have a lot of things I’m doing. I go to the YMCA and, and have four grandkids. I have things that are going to keep me busy.”